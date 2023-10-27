Herscher, Kankakee boys soccer look to further postseason hopes Saturday

Heading into today, only two area boys soccer team’s postseason hopes remain alive.

Both Herscher (18-8), the IHSA Class 1A Herscher Sectional champions, and Kankakee (18-8-1), who won its first-ever IHSA Class 2A Sectional semifinal game Tuesday, will attempt to continue their quests to qualify for the state tournament, which for the Kays would mark the first time in program history if they can string together two more wins, including today.

Led by the reigning Daily Journal Soccer Player of the Year Jaden Jaime, who’s recorded 46 goals through 26 games this season, the Tigers will hope to advance to the state tournament for the first time since taking the Class 1A third-place trophy in 2014-15 with a strenuous matchup against Normal University at 2 p.m. today in the IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectional at Herscher.

<strong>”</strong>In regards to possibly going back to state, if any public teams make it, it would only be the third public team to qualify since we last went to state in 2014-15,” Herscher head coach Alan High said. “It’s been predominately dominated by the private schools and so to get the opportunity to possibly represent the 1A public sector is not something that we take lightly.”

As for Kankakee, its squad has already accomplished something that no previous team has ever done in program history — earn a sectional championship appearance — but even so, the Kays aren’t satisfied.

Led by senior forward Ricardo Cruz, who’s scored 26 of the Kays’ 42 total goals this season, Kankakee will try and earn its first-ever sectional title when it faces Brother Rice at 10 a.m. today in Lemont for the IHSA Class 2A Sectional championship.

“I’m excited for our matchup against Brother Rice,” Kays head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said. “I’m hoping that there’s more to it and qualifying for the sectional championship is not just the highlight, but this being apart of the journey into something bigger.”

Spearheaded by their veteran top goal scorers, both teams fully comprehend they have what it takes to further their postseason hopes of making it to the state tournament, but it will take a full team effort and maybe even some good fortune in order to ensure they can come out with victories and make it deeper into the postseason.