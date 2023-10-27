FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Benson runs wild in mammoth Coal City win; Peotone wins first playoff game since 2017

(Friday)

IHSA Class 4A Playoffs: (8)Coal City 44, (9)Normal University 0

Landin Benson couldn’t be stopped Friday, as the junior running back went for five touchdowns, including three in the third quarter, and 162 yards on 26 carries to help launch the Coalers into the second round of the postseason. Gavin Carpenter added 11 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown as the Coalers outgained the Pioneers 278-61 yards.

Tanner Phillips led the Coal City defense with seven total tackles. Carpenter and Tanner Wallace had six tackles apiece and Creide Skubic had five tackles.

The Coalers (8-2) will visit top-seeded Rochester, the No. 1 team in the IHSA Class 4A AP Poll, in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday.

(Saturday)

IHSA Class 3A Playoffs: (8)Peotone 34, (9)Crane 13

The Blue Devils (7-3) are headed to the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2017 after a stellar performance in Chicago Saturday. Chase Rivera paved Peotone’s way with 152 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. Ruben Velasco threw a pair of touchdowns.

Defensively, Ian Kreske had a team-high 12 tackles, including three for a loss. Jack McGrath had a pair of sacks and six total tackles.

The Blue Devils will host No. 1 Byron (10-0) in the second round at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Illinois 8-Man Football Association Playoffs: (13)Pawnee 58, (4)Milford-Cissna Park 38

The Bearcats were upset Saturday afternoon and finished the season with a 7-3 record. No individual stats were immediately available.