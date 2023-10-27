FOOTBALL: Kays run past Bremen and into second round of playoffs

KANKAKEE — When the Kankakee football team took its home field Friday night for its IHSA Class 6A first round playoff game against Bremen, the Kays did so shorthanded, with starting quarterback Larenz Walters and one of his favorite receivers, Quan McElroy, sidelined with injury.

But thanks to yet another dominant defensive performance and the admirable job from backup quarterback Cedric Terrell III, who accounted for two of the Kays’ four rushing touchdowns, the shorthanded Kays moved past the Braves 29-6 and into next week’s second round.

“[Assistant] coach JJ [Hollis] always tells me to stay ready,” Terrell III said. “Larenz coached me up in practice, made sure I was making the right reads and just helped me through the week.”

Save for Terrell III’s first touchdown of the night, a 5-yard score 10 minutes into the game that made it 7-0, the Kays offense largely sputtered in the first half, with a turnover on downs and two punts joining the early touchdown to create their first four possessions.

But Tony Phillips finally gave the Kays faithful the home run offense they’ve boasted all year when he went 71 yards to the house with just 22 seconds left in the first half to double the Kankakee lead to 14-0 at the half.

That late Phillips score seemed to serve as a spark, as they took their first drive of the second half 69 yards on six plays, highlighted by a 36-yard highlight reel run from James “Dink” Stampley and capped off by a 22-yard touchdown run from Terrell III to seemingly put the Kays in control at 21-0 just under four minutes into the third quarter.

“It was just that ‘we don’t want to go home’ push,” Georgia-bound left tackle/guard Marques Easley said. “We thought about it and we don’t want to go home; we want to make that state run, so we turned up, and we have to keep going.”

The Braves found paydirt after taking over at the Kankakee 9-yard line later in the quarter when Noah Vaughn found Kanye Murphy for a 10-yard touchdown on 4th-and-goal, but the Kays quickly responded when Jakell Hill capped off a seven-play, 65-yard drive that included a pair of 15-yard Bremen penalties with a 2-yard touchdown run that was followed by a Marquesse Hill-to-Kennyan Chandler 2-point conversion off of a botched hold to create the 29-6 final tally with 9:25 on the clock.

While the offense took a few drives to get going, the Kankakee defense, which entered the postseason tied with Princeton with a state-low 42 points allowed, continued its dominant level from the jump. They held the Braves’ double wing-based ground game to just 16 yards on 31 carries and kept Vaughn to a 3-for-6 night passing for 48 yards, a touchdown and a Key’Andre White interception.

Senior linebacker Kennarius Chandler, who had a sack and two tackles for loss, said that with their offense not at full power, they knew they’d have to rise to the occasion defensively.

“We knew with our starting quarterback out that [Terrell III] would step up,” Kennarius Chandler said. “But we knew we had to do more for us.”

The Kankakee defense did hold the Braves to just 64 yards of total offense, but was also flagged for five penalties that totaled 70 yards, part of the team’s nine penalties for 95 yards on the night.

While there’s no doubt first-year head coach Miles Osei was proud of his team’s ability to find a way to win when it wasn’t their most sound game of the year, he and the Kays also know that as the postseason goes on, they’ll have to be more sound.

“I think the kids found a way to win,” Osei said. “We just have to get way better, starting tonight into tomorrow, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday.

“Every day we have to get better and I’m gonna crank it up, make sure these kids are a better team and I’m gonna make sure they’re way more prepared.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Phillips tallied a game-high 146 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Terrell III added 41 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and was 3-for-6 passing for 48 yards. Stampley had seven carries for 48 yards and a pair of catches for 44 yards. Hill had 33 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Elijah Faulkner had two of the Kays’ three sacks, with Kennyan Chandler recording the other, and the pair joined Kennarius Chandler with three tackles for loss apiece. Michael Washington, Tyrone Kennedy Jr. and William Hill each had a tackle for loss and White had an interception.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays will host Blue Island Eisenhower at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second round.