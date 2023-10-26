ROUNDUP: Kankakee volleyball wins first-ever regional crown; Cissna Park, Watseka win regional titles

(Thursday) VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 3A Evergreen Park Regional championship: (4)Kankakee 2, (5)Evergreen Park 0

Kankakee claimed a 25-14, 25-20, two-set victory to win its first-ever regional title and advance to the sectional semifinals against Providence Catholic at 6 p.m. Monday at Kankakee. Nikkel Johnson led the Kays with six kills and three blocks. Mikyla Lawrence tallied a team-high 15 assists and Breanna Lamie finished with a team-high six aces. Aniya Lewis tacked on seven kills.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional championship: (1)Cissna Park 2, (4)Streator-Woodland 0

Cissna Park claimed the regional championship with a 25-12, 25-15, straight-set victory. Ava Morrical led the Timberwolves with 22 assists and five aces. Addison Lucht added a team-high 10 kills, which was five more kills than teammate Sophie Duis. Brooklyn Stadeli recorded six digs, four kills and two blocks.

IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional championship: (4)Watseka 2, (1)St. Joseph-Ogden 0

Watseka picked up a 25-16, 25-14, two-set win to claim the regional championship and advance to the sectional semifinals against St. Thomas More at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph-Ogden. Ella Smith led the Warriors with eight kills and two blocks. Lauren Tegtmeyer added seven digs, six kills and one block. Noelle Schroeder tallied a team-high four aces and Brianna Denault chipped in a team-high 16 digs. Christa Holohan finished with 19 assists.

IHSA Class 4A East Moline United Regional championship: Normal West 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ season came to a close on a third-set tiebreaker (15-25, 25-23, 18-25) defeat to Normal Community West. Ana Pignatiello paced the Boilermakers with eight kills and four digs. Ellie Haggard added 26 assists, 12 digs, and two kills. Emmerson Longtin had 12 digs, nine kills and one assist. Emilee Fitzgerald chipped in five kills and two digs.

IHSA Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional championship: (3)Chicago Christian 2, (6)Reed-Custer 0

Reed-Custer suffered a 18-25, 22-25, straight-set loss to end its season. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

IHSA Class 1A Lexington Regional championship: Lexington 2, Milford 0

Milford suffered a 13-25, 16-25, straight-set loss to end its season with a 24-8 overall record. No individual stats were available for the Bearcats.

IHSA Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Regional championship: Marquette 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

G-SW’s season ended with a 18-25, 15-25, two-set loss to Marquette. Addison Fair paced the Panthers with 13 digs, seven kills and three aces. Maddie Olson contributed four kills, three digs, one block and an assist. Olivia Siano totaled 14 digs and four aces while Ava Schultz contributed 11 assists and six digs.

(Wednesday)

VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 1A Lexington Regional semifinals: (2)Milford 2, (8)Ridgeview 0

Milford claimed a 25-15, 25-15, two-set win to advance to the regional title game against Lexington. Hunter Mowrey recorded 13 assists, 10 digs and nine aces to help lead the Bearcats. Anna McEwen tallied seven kills, which was two more kills than teammate Emma McEwen.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals: (1)Cissna Park 2, (7)Dwight 0

Cissna Park earned a 25-7, 25-13, two-set win to advance to the regional championship against Woodland. Ava Morrical totaled 21 assists, six digs and three aces to help lead the Timberwolves. Brooklyn Stadeli added eight kills and five digs. Addison Lucht had a seven kills.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals: (4)Woodland 2, (6)Grace Christian 0

Grace Christian’s season came to an end with a 18-25, 21-25, two-set loss to Woodland. No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

IHSA Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Regional semifinals: (1)Marquette 2, (8)Grant Park 0

Grant Park’s season came to an end with a 12-25, 16-25, two-set defeat to Marquette. Delaney Malkowski paced the Dragons with three kills. Allison Roberts had two kills and Alejandra Maldonado contributed 13 digs. Elizabeth Voigt chipped in six digs and three assists.

IHSA Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Regional semifinals: (10)Gardner-South Wilmington 2, (4)Tilden 0

G-SW picked up a 25-9, 25-10, straight-set win over Tilden to advance to the regional championship against Marquette. No individual stats were available for the Panthers.