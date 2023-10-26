FOOTBALL: Kankakee riding monumental success into 2023 postseason

Two years ago, the 2021 Kankakee High School football team made plenty of history when it secured its second-ever undefeated regular season and first-ever Southland Athletic Conference title.

The Kays eventually claimed the IHSA Class 5A second-place trophy after advancing to their first-ever state championship football game.

It can be argued this year’s team is on the verge of being even more memorable if it can keep pace with its 2023 regular season success.

When the Kays embark Friday on the quest for the school’s first state football title beginning with a 7 p.m. first round home game against No. 16 Bremen, the Kays will do so riding the monumental momentum their offense and defense have created throughout the entire regular season as members of the Class 6A field this fall.

This momentum has also allowed the Kays to secure their fourth consecutive playoff berth for the first time since 1993-96 seasons. Kankakee’s streak of 2019-23 is an extra year due to COVID-19 forcing the IHSA to cancel the 2020-21 postseason.

“I think coming from the kids’ perspective and the outside perspective the kids said people believed they had the talent to be successful this season,” first-year Kays head coach Miles Osei said.

“These kids are a talented group and we just need to focus on the little things on and off the field that will help progress our team forward and our program forward. Our kids have done a pretty good job, but we still have a long way to go.”

Following Friday’s 42-0 shutout home win over Crete-Monee, the Kays matched their 2021 runner-up season by securing their third-ever undefeated regular season (9-0) and second-ever Southland title (7-0), joining the 1990 and 2021 teams as regular season unbeatens.

Kankakee will enter the 2023 postseason as one of the state’s most explosive offenses (47.9 points per game) and suffocating defenses (4.7 PPG) in any class.

Through the regular season’s nice games, the Kays have produced 431 points — which ranks seventh-best in all of IHSA and first in Class 6A — all while limiting nine opponents to a scant 42 points.

The 42 points-allowed mark is tied with Princeton for the lowest points allowed in the entire IHSA and best mark in Class 6A — thanks in part to five shutout wins, all of which have come in conference play.

“I think the biggest thing is that this is a good football team,” Osei said. “A defense can’t be anything without an offense and an offense can’t be anything without a defense … Our goal is to beat our opponent each week and it doesn’t matter how we do it.

“The stats are good and the accolades sound good, but to me I’m more impressed with our team aspect in how we’ve done stuff.”

<strong>ON THE FIELD</strong>

So far this season nothing has been able to limit Kankakee’s success.

Whether it’s been their three-headed monster consisting of Tony Phillips, Jakell Hill and James “Dink” Stampley in the run game behind Georgia-bound tackle Marques Easley, or tenacious defense led by the dynamic linebacker duo in Kennarius and Kennyan Chandler, the Kays have yet to come up short against any challenger.

Phillips has been the team’s top offensive threat in a backfield which has totaled 2,410 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns between a plethora of talented backs.

The 5-foot-7 senior running back, who transferred from Bishop McNamara after his sophomore year, has shown to be the main cog on the offense by totaling 72 carries for a team-high 881 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“We practice all week trying to score on our own defense, which is hard to do,” Phillips said. “I think having to go up against our defense has made us better as an offense and [has] been the key to our success offensively.”

Similar to the Kays’ high-octane offense, the defense is powered by senior Kennarius Chandler.

Kennarius Chandler has been the focal point of the IHSA’s best defense in terms of points allowed. The 6-foot-3 middle linebacker has totaled a team-best 79 [16 solo and 63 assists] tackles to go along with three sacks and one interception.

“I think our defense is so versatile that it makes it difficult for opposing offenses,” Kennarius Chandler said. “We can go any way with it and so it’s hard to run different formations against us. We are so versatile that you can’t switch it up with different runs and passes against us.”

In order to become the school’s first team to bring back a state championship trophy, Kankakee will need to take care of business against Bremen and then either Eisenhower or Dunlap high school in the second round.

A quarterfinal matchup against the Class 6A AP Poll powerhouse East St. Louis could loom in the distance. East St. Louis has been ranked at the top of the Class 6A polls all season with the exception Kankakee holding the top spot after Week 3.

There is still a long time before the potential matchup against the Flyers and beyond, leaving the Kays to remain focused on themselves and not their opponents.

“I think us operating at 100% capacity and us being able to get better each week will be the key for us to sustain our regular season success into the postseason,” Osei said. “I don’t think we will ever see the full end product, but as long as we’re getting better and progressing, I think that will be the biggest key for us.”

More fall sports teams making history at Kankakee In addition to the football team’s regular season, both the boys soccer and girls volleyball teams are also celebrating historic seasons. The boys soccer team defeated Marian Catholic 7-0 in Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Lemont Sectional semifinal to give the Kays their first-ever boys soccer sectional championship appearance Saturday. The volleyball team won its Class 3A Evergreen Park Regional semifinal 2-0 against Morgan Park to improve to 26-8, setting a program record for wins in a season. For more, see SPORTS, B1. {related_content_uuid}ffc2d019-05f3-4840-b29a-edce4ff7bd33{/related_content_uuid}

