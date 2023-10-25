ROUNDUP: Kays make volleyball history in regionals; Mac, BB also advance to regional finals

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 3A Evergreen Park Regional semifinals: (4)Kankakee 2, (13)Morgan Park 0

Kankakee made school history in Tuesday’s regional semifinal, giving the team a program-record 26 wins on the season. The Kays advanced to the regional championship with a 25-4, 25-10, two-set dismantling of Morgan Park. Aniya Lewis led the Kays with five kills and three aces. Na’Kyrah Cooks recorded six kills, which was one more kill than teammate Nikkel Johnson. Angela Deathrow had three aces.

IHSA Class 4A East Moline United Regional semifinals: (4)Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, (5)East Moline United 1

Bradley-Bourbonnais earned a come-from-behind third-set tiebreaker (13-25, 25-22, 25-22) victory to advance to the regional championship against Normal Community West at 6 p.m. Thursday. No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.

IHSA Class 2A Peotone Regional semifinals: (1)Bishop McNamara 2, (9)Peotone 0

Bishop McNamara advanced to the regional championship game against Beecher at 6 p.m. Thursday with a 25-13, 25-14, win over Peotone. Lillee Nugent led the Fightin’ Irish with 16 digs, seven kills and three aces. Ana Darr added eight kills, two blocks, one dig and an ace. Kenna Brosseau recorded 11 digs and six kills. Mackenzie McCammon had a team-high 20 assists to go along with three digs, one kill and one block.

Allie Werner paced the Blue Devils with nine assists, two aces and one block. Ashley Veltman totaled two kills, one block and an ace. Ella Stupegia had eight digs and one ace. Mia Connolley recorded a team-high six kills.

IHSA Class 2A Peotone Regional semifinals: (4)Beecher 2, (7)Manteno 1

Beecher claimed a 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, third-set tiebreaker victory over Manteno to advance to the regional championship against Bishop McNamara at 6 p.m. Thursday. No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

Maddie Gesky paced the Panthers, totaling 10 kills, four digs two blocks and two aces. Ava Petersen finished with eight kills and seven digs. Kaylee Boudreau chipped in a team-high 16 digs.

IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional semifinals: (4)Watseka 2, (5)Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

Watseka claimed a 25-13, 25-15, straight-set win to advance to the regional championship against St. Joseph-Ogden at 6 p.m. Thursday. Lauren Tegtmeyer led the Warriors with six kills and two blocks. Noelle Schroeder added 10 digs and two aces. Ella Smith had a team-high six kills and Christa Holohan chipped in a team-high 20 assists.

IHSA Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional semifinals: (6)Reed-Custer 2, (2) Wilmington 0

Reed-Custer bested Wilmington 25-20, 25-17, to advance to the regional title game against Chicago Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Molly Southall paced the Wildcats with five kills and two digs. Rachel Smith added eight digs, three kills, one ace. Emma Grace Strong chipped in 11 assists, five digs, four aces and one kill.

IHSA Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional semifinals: (3)Chicago Christian 2, (5)Herscher 0

Herscher’s (16-18) season came to an end with a 17-25, 19-25, two-set loss to Chicago Christian. No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

IHSA Class 2A Mendota Regional semifinals: (1)Fieldcrest 2, (6)Coal City 0

Coal City’s postseason run was cut short with a 24-26, 25-27, straight-set defeat to Fieldcrest. Emma Rodriguez paced the Coalers with 21 digs and six kills. Paige Walker tallied 10 digs and five kills. Makenzie Henline chipped in four digs, three kills and two aces. Jadyn Shaw chipped in 23 digs.

IHSA Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Regional quarterfinals: (10)Gardner-South Wilmington 2, (6)Serena 1

G-SW upset Serena 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, to advance to the regional semifinals against Tilden. Eva Henderson led the Panthers with 22 digs, 10 kills and three aces. Addison Fair added 22 digs, 11 kills and one block. Olivia Siano finished with 25 digs and an ace. Ava Schultz had 26 assists, 17 digs and one ace.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinals: (6)Grace Christian 2, (12)St. Anne 0

Grace Christian picked up a 25-14, 25-16, straight-set win over St. Anne to advance to the regional semifinals against Woodland. No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinals: (4)Woodland 2, (14)Donovan 0

Donovan’ season came to an end with a two-set loss (25-7, 25-16) to Woodland in the regional quarterfinals. No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.