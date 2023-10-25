GAME OF THE WEEK: St. Charles North at Bradley-Bourbonnais

<strong>(17)St. Charles North (6-3) at (16)Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-3)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 6 p.m. Saturday

<strong>North Stars</strong>

Players to watch: QB Ethan Plumb, WR/DB Jaden Harmon

North Stars on offense: The North Stars will head to town riding the rocket arm of Plumb, a Purdue and Iowa State recruit who has thrown for more than 2,300 yards this season, including five games of at least 300 yards. While he’s not a full-on dual-threat quarterback, Plumb is very similar to the Boilers’ own quarterback, Ethan Kohl, with his ability to move the pocket on bootlegs and rollouts and can keep plays alive with his mobility, and even tuck it and pick up first downs with his feet. There are plenty of receivers to account for, as Jake Furtney, Jake Mettetal, Anthony Taormina and Aedan Hayes have all been reliable receivers for Plumb to target. Joelle Holloman will be running behind an offensive line that will have a bit of a size advantage on the undersized-but-quick defensive line for Bradley-Bourbonnais.

North Stars on defense: After allowing at least 30 points in four of its first five games, the St. Charles North defense has come into its own lately, averaging just 12 points per game on the defensive side in its final four games of the regular season. Angelo Bradley has been a force and anchor of the defensive from the inside of the defensive line, capable of both blocking run gaps and going straight up the middle to get to the quarterback. He’s joined up front on the line by defensive end Jesse Moreno, who will look to use the quickness he employs with his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame to make life difficult on Kohl and the Boilers’ offensive line. The North Stars are bookended on the backside of their defense by Harmon, who will look to stop the great speed the Boilers have out wide in Luke Allen and Tyran “Tiny” Bender.

Boilermakers

Players to watch: QB Ethan Kohl, DL Victor Rogers

Boilermakers on offense: Kohl went over the 2,000 passing yard mark on the season and became the program’s all-time leading passer with more than 4,100 yards in last week’s meeting with Lincoln-Way Central and will look to add on to his record with a big outing Saturday. Allen has become his clear-cut top option out wide, catching touchdowns 10 and 11 on the season last week, but with Bender, Ty Alderson, Gavin Kohl and Calvin Kohl as pass-catching options, it will be tricky for the North Stars to be able to lock in too much on any one receiver. Kenvontae Sutton has seen more and more action every week as the Boilers look to bolster the Marquise Aaron-led run game with more variety, and if that ground game can keep the St. Charles North defense honest, the passing game could see more room open up.

Boilermakers on defense: The Boilers have certainly seen some premium offenses between the three Lincoln-Ways, Lockport and others, but they haven’t faced a quarterback as talented as Plumb. Rogers is a three-year starter on the defensive line, joined by classmates Andrew Schweigert, Deon Jackson and James Batey up front to give the Boilers experience in the trenches. Fellow three-year starter AJ Mancilla had one of his most active games of the year at linebacker last week and is the quarterback of a defense that will key on stopping the pass, but will also have to stop Holloman from being the X-factor he has the potential to be. While Saturday night’s contest has great potential to become a shootout, considering the stellar quarterback play and multitude of skill players each team boasts, but the battle-tested Boiler defense will have a say in just how much of a shootout it becomes.

<strong>Pick:</strong> The energy at Doug “Barc” Barclay Memorial Stadium will be electric as the Boilers host their first playoff game since 2016. With how evenly-matched these two teams are, the home-field advantage could be the difference. <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 38, St. Charles North 35</strong>

