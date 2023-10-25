FOOTBALL: First-round playoff capsules

CLASS 6A

<strong>(16)Bremen (5-4) at (1)Kankakee (9-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/WR/DB James “Dink” Stampley, LB Markail Green

Preview: There’s playing good football, and then there’s what Kankakee is doing. The Kays enter the Class 6A playoffs leading the field in both points for (47.9 points per game) and points against (4.7), posting seven straight games of 40-plus points and five shutouts along the way. Stampley caught three touchdowns and ran in another one last week, joining Tony Phillips to give the Kays a pair of do-it-all skill players. Whether it’s in the slot, in the backfield or running somewhere in between in motion, there aren’t many duos as offensively dynamic as Stampley and Phillips. Green and the defense have shown they can handle run-heavy teams, pass-heavy offenses and everything in between. Their challenge this week is a Jekyll and Hyde Braves offense that’s scored more than 30 points in three of its five wins, but has scored two touchdowns or less in each of its four losses.

Pick: Kankakee 42, Bremen 0

CLASS 4A

<strong>(9)Normal University (7-2) at (8)Coal City (7-2)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Austin Davy, WR/DB Jim Feeney

Preview: The Coalers just finished their regular season by facing a pass-heavy offense in Manteno and will open the postseason against a Pioneers offense that also loves to let it fly. Normal U-High quarterback Alek Weiland has thrown for 1,781 yards and 20 touchdowns and has a pair of receivers with more than 500 yards — Mason Willis and Cade Cunningham — at his disposal. Feeney was one of three Coalers to record an interception last week as the secondary looks to stay dialed in. Davy is an extension of that secondary from his linebacker spot, and while star running back Landin Benson is the unquestioned backfield bellcow, Davy is one of the other backs who will look to help the Coalers keep the clock, and their offensive output, churning away.

Pick: Coal City 28, Normal University 21

CLASS 3A

<strong>(9)Peotone (6-3) at (8)Crane (6-3)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday (Rockne Stadium, Chicago)

Players to watch: TE/LB Ian Kreske, OL/DL Evan Lonard

Preview: The Blue Devils started the season 2-3 but have come alive as of late, winning their final four games by a combined 147-60 margin and out-rushing their opponents 1,439 yards to 399 yards allowed. They’ll look to continue running away with games on the shoulders of Chase Rivera and Jayden Rodriguez, with blockers like Lonard on the interior and Kreske on the perimeter helping create bus-wide lanes for the Peotone backfield to navigate. The front seven of the Peotone defense has been a major contributor to the defensive authority they’ve shown, with Kreske and his team-leading 64 total tackles leading the way. The Blue Devils have been in each of the last four postseasons, but after first-round exits the past three years, they’ve got a shot at reversing that this weekend.

Pick: Peotone 42, Crane 7

CLASS 2A

<strong>(12)Mercer County (6-3) at (5)Wilmington (8-1)</strong>

Game time: 4 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB/LB Braeden Anderson, QB/DB Cade McCubbin

Preview: In their 27th consecutive postseason appearance under head coach Jeff Reents, the Wildcats will look to at least advance to the second round for the 24th time Saturday evening as one of several state-capable teams in the northern half of Class 2A. Kyle Farrell leads the area with his 1,510 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns, but he’s one of a plethora of capable backs. Anderson has scored two touchdowns apiece in each of the last two games, displaying abilities as a runner, run blocker and receiver from the fullback spot in addition to defensive duties. McCubbin has thrown for three touchdowns in the past two games, and although the precise ground action out of the double wing is what the Wildcats butter their bread with, they clearly have a quarterback who can do damage in the air as well.

Pick: Wilmington 38, Mercer County 7

<strong>(10)Knoxville (7-2) at (7)Momence (8-1)</strong>

Game time: 12 p.m. Saturday (Doug “Barc” Barclay Memorial Stadium, Bradley)

Players to watch: QB/LB Erick Castillo, OL/LB Nick Charbonneau

Preview: Momence put the finishing touches on its best regular season in nine years and one of the school’s most lethal offensive outputs ever, and its reward is a first-round matchup against a Knoxville program that’s been to 13 of the last 14 postseasons, including 10 in a row. Castillo is the only area 11-man quarterback with at least 20 passing touchdowns (21) and will likely need to add to that by at least two scores Saturday if Momence plans on giving head coach Wayne Walker his first career playoff victory. Fortunately for the home team, the deep cast of skill players that includes Tyrelle and Terence Autman, Marchello Draine, Brogan Halpin and company stretches a defense as thin as possible, something Castillo has often taken advantage of. The Blue Bullets have a lethal offense as well, with a six-game streak of at least 40 points in every game during the season, but enter the postseason on a two-game losing streak.

Pick: Momence 35, Knoxville 28

I8FA

<strong>(13)Pawnee (5-4) at (4)Milford-Cissna Park (7-2)</strong>

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: TE/LB Caleb Clutteur, RB/LB Tyler Neukomm

Preview: The Bearcats are back in a familiar place as Illinois 8-Man Football Association postseason qualifiers, where they’ve won at least one game in the first four I8FA Playoffs. According to nuicfootball.com, Clutteur’s 19 touchdown catches in the regular season were more than triple any other 8-Man player in the state, making him the obvious offensive focal point, at least in the passing game. In the ground game, Neukomm will continue seeing plenty of totes, as will quarterback Gavin Schunke, who ran for more than 150 yards and three touchdowns two weeks ago when the Bearcats last saw the field against Biggsville West Central (the Bearcats earned a forfeit win over Schlarman last weekend). M-CP is 3-0 in its I8FA matchups with Pawnee, including a first-round playoff win two years ago. It could be deja vu in Milford this weekend.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 48, Pawnee 22