BOYS SOCCER: Kankakee advances to first-ever sectional championship

LEMONT — Kankakee’s boys soccer team has won three regional crowns in a row, but in establishing themselves as a solid program, the Kays had been unable to break through and win a sectional game the past two seasons.

Kankakee finally busted the door down on Tuesday.

The Kays opened a two-goal lead by halftime, then broke the game open with a huge second half on their way to a 7-0 win over Marian Catholic in the IHSA Class 2A Lemont Sectional semifinals.

They’re in the sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

“It’s exciting. After the last two years we got eliminated in this game of the tournament, it was heartbreaking,” said senior Ricky Cruz, who had a hat trick. “But now that we took another step in the tournament, it just feels great. Hopefully, we get the next.”

Third-seeded Kankakee will face top-seed Brother Rice at 10 a.m. on Saturday for the sectional crown. Brother Rice won 4-0 when the teams faced off in September, but Cruz and Co. will try to reverse that in the rematch.

“They’re a tough team, but I feel like we were not there mentally and physically after a long week of games,” Cruz, who became the first Kay to record 100 career goals earlier this season, said. “We[‘ve] just got to go into the game with the right mindset and play the way we did today.”

While Kankakee was more possessive, and did a far better job stringing together tight passes around the box, the score was not indicative of the talent gap between the teams.

Seventh-seeded Marian Catholic (15-10-2) was also without one of its top players, Antonio Ferreira, who received a red card the match prior.

Still, Kankakee seized control in the first half.

Cruz scored both of Kankakee’s first-half goals, then added another in the second half. He hammered home a Joseph Andrade corner kick from the right side in the 13th minute, with Andrade playing in a quick, well-struck ball. It snuck by two Marian defenders, with Cruz cleanly putting it away.

“I thought the dude in front of me was going to get to it,” Cruz said. “It happened to go over him. I just saw it and reacted.”

Off another corner kick from the same spot in the 25th minute, the ball bounced to Cruz near the left post, and he tucked it away.

“At the beginning of the game, we just asked if we wanted to play another game, because if we lost, that was it,” Cruz said. “Everyone came out and did their job — just put them away.”

Kankakee coach Vincent Mkhwanazi, who has led the program’s rebirth since his arrival in 2018, was proud of his team for rising to the occasion.

“It’s all about enjoying each moment, taking one step at a time, enjoying each and every game,” Mkhwanazi said. “The boys did well. They know — we discussed this before — each year, we challenge our seniors: What are you going to leave us with? This year, they have brought us further than we have ever gone before.”

Marian actually came out with a burst of energy to start the second half, but Kankakee freshman Angel Cruz, the younger brother of Ricky and fellow Kay Alexis “Pato” Cruz, quickly dashed that with a great run on the right side. He received a pass near the top of the box, then hammered home a goal barely a minute in.

Ricky Cruz curled in his third goal about 9 minutes later, with his shot deflecting off a player and finding the net.

Alexis Cruz added a goal on a clean look right in front of the net, and goalkeeper Erick Espitia-Gutierrez buried a penalty kick. Dylan Tapia Ayala scored in the closing minutes.

Mkhwanazi credited his players having confidence and faith in each other for putting Marian in a big hole early on.

“Trusting each other, trusting the process,” Mkhwanazi said. “[We have a motto of] hashtag ‘do your job.’ Each person went out there and hashtag ‘did their job.’”

Ricky Cruz said that approach is what has led to Kankakee’s rebirth as a program.

“Just being disciplined,” he said. “Playing as a team, playing for each other and everybody doing their job--no questions asked.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays will return to Lemont Saturday to take on Brother Rice for their first-ever sectional championship at 10 a.m.