BOYS SOCCER: Herscher avoids late surge by Beecher to claim sectional title

HERSCHER — In one of the area’s most highly anticipated rematches from last season that saw Herscher claim a regional title win over Beecher, it was the second-seeded Tigers who once again found themselves playing spoiler against the No. 1 Bobcats during Tuesday’s rematch in the IHSA Class 1A Herscher Sectional championship.

Led by the likes of talented senior forward Jaden Jaime, who scored the match’s first two goals, Herscher managed to end the Bobcats’ historic season that set a new single-season school record in wins (24), goals scored (151), assists (90) and tied for most shutouts (16) by jumping out to a 3-0 lead before holding off a late surge by the visitors to claim a 3-2 win en route to its first sectional championship since the 2016-17 season.

“It always seems like the two of us meet up in the playoffs,” Tigers head coach Alan High said. “It’s just one of those one’s where you know it’s going to go either way, because I know [Bobcats head coach] Dawn [Compton] has gotten me as many times as we’ve gotten her playoff-wise...Beecher got after us for the last 12 minutes, but we bent and didn’t break.

“ ...I couldn’t be more proud of my boys.”

The first half set up proved to be a clash of the titans, as both teams seemed to have control for half of the opening 40 minutes. The Bobcats came out strong and took control of the first 20 minutes, barely missing on some great scoring opportunities that were left high or hit the crossbar.

After weathering the opening attack Herscher managed to take control in the final 20 minutes of the first half, which allowed the Tigers to take a 1-0 halftime lead after Luis Parra found Jaime on a beautiful pass that the senior drilled into the back of the net with eight minutes left.

“It never hurts that whenever we take the field, we have the best player [Jaime] on the field,” High said. “And that’s with all respect to anyone we’ve played.

“We’ve had some exceptional talents come through Herscher and we’ve just blessed to have Jaime come through here as well,” High continued. “He’s an unbelievable soccer player, but if you get to know him he’s an even better human being.”

Despite trailing 1-0 after the first 40 minutes of action the visitors felt good about their chances coming from behind in the second half.

“At halftime I was okay with a 1-0 deficit,” Compton said. “We weren’t expecting to come in here and completely shut Herscher down because they have a strong offense.

“Going down 1-0 and having the wind at our backs in the second half, I felt like our chances were good, but unfortunately we had some opportunities that I think in the first 10 minutes that we didn’t finish on [in the first half],” Compton continued. “If we finish on those, then I think it’s a different situation and we could have attacked the game differently in the second half.”

Seven minutes into the second half Jaime connected on his second goal of the evening off a beautiful pass by James Holohan, whose hat trick in last week’s regional championship against Peotone kept the Herscher season rolling, to help give his squad some much needed insurance. Knowing how big of a moment it was to go up 2-0, Jaime ran straight to Holohan and gave him a congratulatory hug.

“Being a senior, you build these friendships over time and that’s one friendship I’ve built with Holohan,” Jaime said. “I have a special bond with him and you can see our chemistry out on the field.”

Seventeen minutes after Jaime’s second score, Parra put one past Bobcat goalkeeper Jimmy Kypuros on a penalty kick that looked like it would put the game on ice before Beecher struck hot and scored twice in a three-minute stretch as the game hit its final stanza.

Nate Diachenko scored on an uncontested save attempt by Tigers’ goalkeeper Henry Crain after the freshman keeper thought the shot was going to miss wide to put the visitors within two scores. Not even two minutes later, Wences Baumgartner tacked on another unassisted goal to give his squad a real chance for a comeback down 3-2 with a little over 11 minutes left.

“We preach to these kids day in and day out to not give up regardless of what the score is,” Compton said of her team’s late game flurry. “We can only control what we can control, which is our effort and I give props to my kids because they didn’t lay down and die.

“All I ever ask from my kids is to fight until the end and they did.”

Herscher avoided Beecher’s last-ditch effort in the waning minutes to pull off the one-goal victory to extend its winning streak to seven games and punch their ticket into the Elite 8.

“Things were looking super-duper rosy [in the second half] and then we decided to make it interesting and luckily we were able to hold on,” High said.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Jaime led the Tigers with two goals. Parra contributed one PK goal and an assist. Holohan tallied one assist and Henry Crain had eight saves in net.

Diachenko paced the Bobcats with a goal on an assist by Logan Wilkins. Baumgartner added one score and Kypuros grabbed two saves in net. Beecher’s season ended with a 24-5 overall record that saw Baumgartner set a new school record with 54 goals in a season while Wilkins set the new school record with 38 assists.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

Herscher (18-8) will advance to the IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectionals against Normal University at 2 p.m. Saturday at Herscher.