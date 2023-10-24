2-Minute Drill: The second season

In my first 2-Minute Drill column of the football season way back in August, one of my five predictions for the 2023 prep football season was that Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee would win seven games in the same season for the first time since 1992.

We were a point away from that happening, as the Boilermakers finished the regular season 6-3 with a gut-wrenching 42-41 loss in double overtime to Lincoln-Way Central Friday night, the same night that Kankakee wrapped up its third-ever undefeated regular season and second-ever Southland Athletic Conference title with a resounding 42-0 win over conference rivals Crete-Monee.

With both teams in the IHSA Playoffs, there’s still a chance the Boilers join the Kays in the seven-win club this fall. And if they are able to accomplish that, and the Kays avoid a first-round upset to Bremen Friday night, the area will celebrate even more history, as the two biggest public schools in the area have not won a postseason game in the same year since 1989.

The Kays and Boilermakers are two of the seven area schools that will take part in this year’s postseason between the IHSA and Illinois 8-Man Football Association (and shoutout to former are school Dwight and its area co-op, Gardner-South Wilmington, for qualifying in the Class 2A field). This week’s 2-Minute Drill will take a brief look at where each of those seven teams stand in the brackets.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from Week 9:

<ul><li>(6A-2)Kankakee 42, (6A-8)Crete-Monee 0</li><li>(7A-8)Lincoln-Way Central 42, (7A-RV)Bradley-Bourbonnais 41 (2OT)</li><li>Bishop McNamara 7, St. Edward 6</li><li>(3A-3)Wilmington 50, Streator 8</li><li>(4A-RV)Coal City 34, Manteno 14</li><li>Peotone 34, Herscher 14</li><li>Lisle 28, Reed-Custer 22</li><li>(2A-T9)Momence 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7</li><li>Salt Fork 47, Central 19</li><li>Westville 53, Iroquois West 22</li><li>Watseka 41, Hoopeston 27</li><li>St. Anne 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 28</li><li>Milford-Cissna Park 1, Schlarman 0 (forfeit)</li></ul>

<strong>Back-to-back Boilers</strong>

Starting in Class 7A, the Boilers are back-to-back playoff qualifiers for the first time since going to the semifinals in 2015 and celebrating an undefeated regular season in 2016, and are hosting their first playoff game since that 2016 this Saturday.

The 16th seed in the field, the Boilers will see a jam-packed Doug “Barc” Barclay Memorial Stadium for Saturday night’s tilt with (17)St. Charles North, one of the most evenly-matched matchups in any class this weekend and clash of 6-3 teams.

Quarterback Ethan Kohl became the all-time passing yards leader at the school in their wild one with Lincoln-Way Central and has a bevy of speedy receivers helping account for more than 4,100 yards the past three seasons, and if Kohl’s record-setting number grows to anything more than 4,500, it will be a safe assumption that the Boilers made a playoff push.

A first-round win would likely send the Boilers on the road for a meeting at unbeaten Normal Community and an Ironmen offense that scored no less than 34 points in any game and went over the 50-point mark five times. While they play in a predominantly mid-sized conference, the Ironmen have certainly been able to pile up some impressive wins, most notably a 54-14 win over Sacred Heart-Griffin and a 63-42 shootout win over reining Class 5A runner-up Peoria.

While some may wonder how that success will translate to the 7A field, the Boilers remember all too well that they can’t assume a team from a smaller conference won’t be ready for the big stage after a 14-12 loss at Collinsville, who was 9-0 in a smaller conference, in last year’s first round.

Should the Boilers advance to the quarterfinal round, they could see a solid Glenbard East team and, should they continue marching on, either get a rematch with the Knights who just toppled them by a point last week or against a Batavia team that took Lincoln-Way East down to the wire in Week 2.

The Boilers have never played for a football state title, and if they change that this fall, they’ll have certainly earned their spot.

<strong>Kays building momentum, magic as playoffs begin</strong>

After huge statement wins against Nazareth and Washington in nonconference play, Kankakee breezed through its first five games in Southland play before a fourth straight regular season finale with Crete-Monee that would determine the conference champion.

And in their first big test in over a month, the Kays scored an A+ with a 42-0 win in a battle of Class 6A state-ranked teams (second for Kankakee, eighth for Crete-Monee), helping not only continue a season long of building momentum and gaining experience, but also opening eyes across the state.

Aside from one week at the top of the rankings, the Kays have spent the season at that two-spot in the Class 6A AP Poll behind powerhouse East St. Louis. As I’ve peaked online throughout the state, I’ve noticed that while several commentors and media members questioned if anyone could stay within a few scores of the Flyers this postseason, the Kays are becoming a trendy pick to win their first football state championship.

A meeting with the Flyers would come in the quarterfinal round, should the Kays, the top seed in the south, handle business against (16)Bremen and either (8)Eisenhower or (9)Dunlap in the second round. If that game ends up at Kankakee, there’s an argument to be made that the two squads would combine for the fastest game ever played at the school, and perhaps the game with the most NCAA Division I recruits to be played at the school.

While other teams who are in the potential path of the Flyers have bemoaned the brackets, this Kays team embraces that challenge. Head coach Miles Osei has helped take the program to the next level not just with their play, but with their mindset as well, as evidenced by them answering every call thus far.

Every player or coach at Kankakee that I have spoken to this season has mentioned that the goal is a 14-0 season. While an undefeated regular season is something to celebrate, it’s not even two-thirds of the equation, and this group more than understands that. We may not have even seen the best of this bunch yet.

<strong>Wilmington, Momence part of stacked 2A North</strong>

With the current IHSA format of taking the top 256 teams in the state and then splitting them into eight classes, and then again splitting Classes 1A-6A into two geographic 16-team brackets, there are bound to be some brackets with more competition than others.

And then there’s the northern half of Class 2A, where nine of the 16 teams went at least 8-1, meaning nine-seed Rockridge was rewarded for an 8-1 regular season across the state to 8-1 Westville. In fact, 11 of the 16 teams in the northern bracket at least received votes in the Week 9 AP Poll, including eight teams that were ranked (Editor’s note: Wilmington was ranked third in Class 3A but is in the Class 2A field).

Five-seed Wilmington and seven-seed Momence, both of whom went 8-1, are a part of that crowded field, as the Wildcats drew 12-seed Mercer County and Momence drew 10-seed Knoxville. Due to current field construction, Momence will host at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

And should our area teams emerge victorious, they would each face undefeated teams that were state semifinalists a year ago. The Wildcats would be looking at a third straight matchup with Tri-Valley, who was ranked second in last week’s Class 2A poll to only Maroa-Forsyth, the potential second-round opponent for Momence.

With other giants like Seneca, the only team to defeat Wilmington this year, and Bloomington Central Catholic also looming in the northern half of the bracket, there likely won’t be a team that will be as battle-tested as the northern champion in Class 2A.

<strong>ICE teams Coal City, Peotone eye defending champions early on</strong>

The Illinois Central Eight Conference may only be sending three teams to the playoffs this fall, the first time since its inception in 2019 that less than five teams made the postseason, but those three are all playing some awfully good football as of late.

In addition to Wilmington, who ran the ICE table this year, in Class 2A, Coal City (7-2, Class 4A) and Peotone (6-3, Class 3A) are also in the playoff picture. The Wildcats handed the Coalers their only conference loss and those were the only two ICE teams to defeat the Blue Devils, as the three playoff teams went a combined 15-0 against non-playoff teams.

And also like the Wildcats, the Coalers and Blue Devils have both used unbelievably efficient rushing attacks and disciplined defensive efforts to pile up the wins, two traits of almost every team that finds itself playing late into November.

Both teams find themselves in eight-nine matchups this week — Peotone as a nine-seed at Crane in Class 3A North and Coal City as an eight-seed and hosting Normal Community in Class 4A South — and if both advance, they’ll each face the top-ranked teams in their respective classes.

The Blue Devils are looking at a potential home game against defending Class 3A champion Byron, who has gone to at least the quarterfinal round every year since 2014 and played for three of the last four state titles, including a first-place finish in 2021.

In Coal City, the Coalers, who figure to have one of the most competitive first-round games in Class 4A, would likely head to Rochester for the second round. The Rockets won eight state championships in the 2010s and have been in every quarterfinal since 2009.

Since Rochester’s football program started in 1996, there has not been a postseason to reach the second round without at least one of Byron or Rochester. If that happens this year, the ICE would be looking at a pair of historical upsets in the same season, and the chance to see all three playoff qualifiers in at least the quarterfinals.

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park in familiar spot as I8FA contender</strong>

The Illinois 8-Man Football Association has been around since 2018 and has yet to hold a postseason without inaugural state champion Milford-Cissna Park. In fact, there’s yet to be an I8FA postseason that hasn’t seen the Bearcats win at least one game.

They’ll look to continue that streak as the four-seed in the 16-team field when they host (13)Pawnee Saturday afternoon, and then some. Ever since making a return to the championship game and finishing as the second-place team in 2019, the Bearcats haven’t made it past the quarterfinal round.

If they want to get past the quarters this year, there’s a good chance they’ll have to avenge their season-opening loss to Martinsville in the second round. And if they make it back to the championship, they’ll almost certainly have atoned for their only other regular season loss and hand St. Thomas More its first loss of the season.

And if there’s any team that can do that, it’s the Bearcats. Their offense is as explosive as any 8-Man team out there, and while teams in recent Bearcat memory have often found themselves in shootouts, this year’s defense has found a groove, allowing no more than three touchdowns in a month.

Here are the area's individual passing, rushing and receiving leaders from Week 9:

<p dir="ltr"><strong>PASSING</strong>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Harrod, Man</span><span>17-42, 289 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Castillo, Mom</span><span>13-17, 250 yards, 3 TDs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>E. Kohl, BB</span><span>15-20, 210 yards, 3 TDs; 58 rushing yards, rushing TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Podowicz, Cen</span><span>13-22, 193 yards, 2 TDs; 24 rushing yards</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Walters, Kan</span><span>7-9, 192 yards, 3 TDs; 77 rushing yards</span>

<p dir="ltr"><strong>RUSHING</strong>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Link, SA</span><span>362 yards, 5 TDs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Rivera, Peo</span><span>185 yards, TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Benson, CC</span><span>148 yards, 2 TDs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Phillips, Kan</span><span>137 yards, TD; 57-yard receiving TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Draine, Mom</span><span>104 yards, 2 TDs; 91 receiving yards, receiving TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Wright, Mac</span><span>104 yards, TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><strong>RECEIVING</strong>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Wakey, Her</span><span>124 yards, TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Chandler, Man</span><span>122 yards, TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Stampley, Kan</span><span>117 yards, 3 TDs; 14 rushing yards, rushing TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Allen, BB</span><span>115 yards, 2 TDs</span>

<span><span>Miner, Cen</span><span>114 yards, TD</span></span>