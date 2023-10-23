ROUNDUP: Handful of area volleyball teams advance to regional semis

VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 2A Peotone Regional quarterfinals: (7)Manteno 2, (10)Central 0

Manteno advanced to the regional semifinals against Beecher with a 25-22, 25-10, two-set win over Central. Maddie Gesky led the Panthers with nine kills, four aces and two digs. Brynn Nikonchuk added nine digs, five kills and an ace. Mackenzie Hespen tallied three kills, one ace and one dig. Danika Fletcher chipped in nine assists, five digs, three aces and one kill.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

IHSA Class 2A Peotone Regional quarterfinals: (9)Peotone 2, (8)Momence 0

Peotone claimed a 25-15, 25-18, two-set win over Momence to advance to the regional semifinals against Bishop McNamara. Mia Connolley totaled eight kills and two aces to help lead the Blue Devils. Ashley Veltman contributed five kills and Autumn Clay had seven digs. Alexa Matichak recorded three kills, two blocks and two aces.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

IHSA Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Regional quarterfinals: (8)Grant Park 2, (7)Illinois Lutheran 0

Grant Park advanced to the regional semifinals against Marquette with a 25-17, 29-27, straight-set win over Illinois Lutheran. Elizabeth Voigt led the Dragons with nine assists, five kills and two aces. Delaney Malkowski added eight kills and eight digs. Natalie Smiley tallied three blocks and two kills. Alejandra Maldonado chipped in 11 digs and two aces.

IHSA Class 2A Mendota Regional quarterfinals: (6)Coal City 2 (8)Mendota 0

Coal City picked up a 25-17, 25-23, straight-set win over Mendota to advance to the regional semifinals against Fieldcrest. Emma Rodriguez led the Coalers with 14 digs, five kills and one ace. Kenzie Henline had a season-high 14 kills to go along with three blocks, two digs and one ace. Aubrey Mellen finished with 15 setting assists, five digs and two kills.

IHSA Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional quarterfinals: (6)Reed-Custer 2,(11)Southland Charter Prep 0

Reed-Custer earned a 25-7, 25-18, two-set win over Southland Charter Prep to advance to the regional semifinals against Wilmington. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional quarterfinals: (8)Hoopeston 2, (11)Iroquois West 1

Iroquois West’s season came to an end with a three-set loss (7-25, 25-18, 26-28) to Hoopeston. No individual stats were available for the Raiders.