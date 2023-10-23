FOOTBALL: Playoff pairings revealed

As the prep football season ended Saturday evening, the 256 teams that qualified for this year’s IHSA Football State Series have been compiled and split into eight 32-team brackets, which were unveiled Saturday night.

Six area teams have qualified for the IHSA postseason this year — Kankakee (9-0), Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-3), Momence (8-1), Wilmington (8-1), Coal City (7-2) and Peotone (6-3). Milford-Cissna Park finished 7-2 in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association and qualified for the I8FA postseason.

After defeating Crete-Monee Friday night for its third-ever undefeated regular season and second Southland Athletic Conference title, Kankakee is the top seed in Class 6A South with a 9-0 record. The Kays will host 16-seed Bremen (5-4) in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday night. It’s the first time since 1993-1996 that the Kays have made four consecutive postseasons.

Bradley-Bourbonnais is making back-to-back appearances in the Class 7A field for the first time in seven years. The Boilermakers will also host their first home playoff game since 2016 as the 16th overall seed and will host (17)St. Charles North in a battle of 6-3 teams at 6 p.m. Saturday (Editor’s note: Class 7A and Class 8A both seed 1-32 rather than two the 16-team brackets used in Classes 1A-6A).

Wilmington, in its 27th straight postseason, drew the five-seed in the north bracket of Class 2A and will host (12)Mercer County (6-3) in the first round at 4 p.m. Saturday. A Wilmington win could match the Wildcats with (4)Downs Tri-Valley (9-0) for the third straight season. The Wildcats won in the Class 2A semifinals on their way to a state title and Tri-Valley won last year’s quarterfinal matchup on its way to a second-place finish.

Momence is the seventh seed in the very same 2A North field and will host (10)Knoxville (7-2) after posting its best regular season record since also finishing 8-1 in 2014. With the football field under construction to install field turf, Momence will play its home game at Bradley-Bourbonnais at 12 p.m. Saturday.

In Class 4A, Coal City is in the southern half of the bracket and is seeded eighth. The Coalers, who are making their 33rd playoff appearance in program history, will host nine-seed Normal University, who also finished the season at 7-2, at 7 p.m. Friday.

Peotone is in the Class 3A field as the nine-seed and will head to Chicago to take on Crane in a battle of 6-3 teams. At the time of print, there was not yet a game time scheduled. It’s the fourth straight postseason trip for Peotone and five in the past six years.

In the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, Milford-Cissna Park is the fourth seed in the 16-team field. The Bearcats will host (13)Pawnee (5-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday as they continue their streak of making every I8FA postseason since its inception in 2018, when the Bearcats won the inaugural title.

For the entire postseason field, visit <a href="https://www.ihsa.org/Sports-Activities/Football/State-Series-Information-Results" target="_blank">IHSA.org</a>. For full coverage on how area teams fared over the final weekend of the regular season, see SPORTS, C1.

