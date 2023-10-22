CROSS COUNTRY: Boilers' Lanum wins boys sectional, Mellin takes third in girls as both teams advance

TINLEY PARK — A sunny and brisk morning with little to no wind, a flat course and solid footing made for a good day to run.

Especially for Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Jeremiah Lanum and Madeline Mellin.

“It was first weekend (lately) where it hasn’t been muddy and raining,” Lanum said. “I was glad it was this nice, cool weather.”

Lanum took advantage, winning the boys race after Mellin was third among the girls at Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A Andrew Regional. Both Bradley-Bourbonnais teams finished fifth to qualify to next weekend’s Granite City Sectional. The boys finished with 136 points and the girls had 172.

Lanum took control early in the boys race and covered the 3-mile course in 15:21.02, more than four seconds ahead of runner-up Habtamu Epley of Homewood-Flossmoor.

Winning, rather than hitting a particular time goal, was Lanum’s focus.

“I just wanted to go out with that top group, see where they took me and just take it from there,” he said.

“His goal was just to forget about the pressure, forget about all the people he maybe hasn’t run (against) before and just go out and compete and run his race,” Bradley boys coach Kyle Eastman said.

Other scorers for the Boilermakers were Ethan Piper (22nd, 16:29.21), Alex Bonilla (30th, 16:43.97), Sullivan Westover (36th, 17:17.96) and Matthew Harris (47th, 17:42.77).

“I think we did a really good job of competing with the guys around us,” Eastman said.

In the girls race, Mellin ran 18:49.00 and was glad to just be back healthy.

“I had no expectations because I’ve been injured and I just started running (well again) a couple days ago,” Mellin said.

She dropped almost a minute from her time at last weekend’s SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division Meet.

“I did not do good,” Mellin said of that race. “So I was not expecting to be great (at the regional). But I’m very happy.”

This performance can only help Mellin going forward, she figures.

“It really boosts my confidence to try harder,” she said. “And now I know I can get faster, because I was stuck in a plateau for a while.”

Eastman was glad to see Mellin’s breakthrough.

“She’s been battling some issues for like, six months now,” he said. “We’ve just been slowly trying to get her back, and this is the timeframe we needed her for and wanted her healthy for. To get her to compete today was huge.”

Also in the Boilermakers’ top five were Nora Hyme (38th, 21:38.40), Mady Dykstra (41st, 21:39.76), Morgan Reddy (43rd, 21:48.55) and Mikayla Ryan (47th, 22:03.59).

Getting big races from the two No. 1 runners and to advance both teams — Eastman couldn’t have asked for more.

“We’re probably one of the smallest 3A schools here,” he said. “When we come out and compete with these bigger schools, it just speaks to (the Boilermakers’) hard work.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers will run in the Granite City Sectional Saturday. The girls will run at 10 a.m. and the boys at 11 a.m.