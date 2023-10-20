FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wilmington caps off third undefeated ICE run in four years

(Friday)

(3A-3)Wilmington 50, Streator 8

Wilmington is back on top of the Illinois Central Eight Conference with its third unbeaten conference record in the past four years, finishing the regular season at 8-1 (7-0) after building a 43-0 lead in the first half.

Kyle Farrell returned a punt for a touchdown, had a team-high 91 yards on 12 carries and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cade McCubbin. Braeden Anderson ran four times for 56 yards and two touchdowns and hauled in a 16-yard reception. McCubbin was 4-for-5 passing for 90 yards and two touchdowns and added another score on the ground. Reid Juster had two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown and made a 35-yard field goal. Lucas Rink added a rushing touchdown offensively and had a sack. Ryan Nelson and Joey Cortese also had a sack apiece.

Bishop McNamara 7, St. Edward 6

Bishop McNamara finished the regular season with a 4-5 record. No individual stats were available.

(4A-RV)Coal City 34, Manteno 14

Coal City concluded the regular season with a 7-2 record, including a 6-1 mark in the ICE, and will carry a two-game winning streak into the Class 4A postseason. Landin Benson tallied 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18 carries. Reis Scheer added 36 yards and a touchdown. Zander Meents went 5-for-9 passing for 91 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown to Austin Davy. Wyatt Wickiser had a pair of catches for 44 yards. Jim Feeney returned a punt for a touchdown and joined Jake Cerutti and Gabe McHugh with an interception apiece. Davy, Tanner Wallace and Tanner Phillips each had a sack.

Manteno saw its regular season come to an end with a 4-5 (4-3) record. Connor Harrod went 17-for-42 passing for 289 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Porter Chandler had a game-high 122 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches while Ashton Brazeau turned his game-high nine catches into 89 yards and a touchdown. Kyle McCullough had a pair of catches for 50 yards. Kai Pon had 10 carries for 37 yards.

Peotone 34, Herscher 13

Peotone concluded the regular season with a 6-3 record and will be in the Class 3A playoff fold after Friday’s three-score road win. Chase Rivera had a game-high 185 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Jayden Rodriguez ran for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and ran a kickoff return for a touchdown. Abel Cano also scored for Peotone.

Herscher ended its season with a 2-7 record. No individual stats were available.

Lisle 28, Reed-Custer 22

After falling behind 28-7 on the road, the Comets came up a score shy of a comeback. Their season ended with a 3-6 record. Rex Pfeifer ran for two touchdowns and a game-high 93 yards on 17 carries and led the Comets with 70 receiving yards on three catches. Collin Monroe had four catches for 48 yards and caught a touchdown pass from Jacob Reardon, who went 12-for-26 for 149 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He added 60 yards on 13 rushes on the ground.

Salt Fork 47, Central 19

The Comets bid for a postseason berth came up a game short, as the team finished the season 4-5. Aidan Podowicz went 13-for-22 passing for 193 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and added nine carries for 24 yards. Maddex Miner hauled in six passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. Peyton Chandler also caught a score and totaled 41 yards on three catches. Ethan Faulkner ran for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Westville 53, Iroquois West 22

Iroquois West ended its season with a 3-6 record. No individual stats were available.

Watseka 41, Hoopeston 27

Watseka’s season came to an end with a 2-7 overall record after running for 355 yards and six touchdowns as a team. No individual stats were available.

St. Anne 48, Ashton Franklin Center 26

Chris Link had the game of a lifetime for the Cardinals, going for 362 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the Cardinals concluded their first season in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association with a 3-6 record. Jordan Davis added a 29-yard touchdown rush as well as two catches for 25 yards. Grant Pomaranski contributed seven carries for 55 yards and a touchdown and completed 3-of-4 passes for 31 yards. Deion Fifer had two rushes for 19 yards and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

(Saturday)

Milford-Cissna Park 1, Schlarman 0 (forfeit)

The Bearcats will have a week off before they enter the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs with a 7-2 record after a forfeit win this weekend.