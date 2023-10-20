FOOTBALL: Kays control Crete-Monee for Southland title, second-ever unbeaten regular season

KANKAKEE — When the 2021 Kankakee football team gave the program its first-ever undefeated regular season and Southland Athletic Conference title each, they were beginning their upswing back into statewide prominence, and despite winning their first 13 games, the Kays rode the role of underdog all the way to that championship game.

When the Kays begin their second-ever march into the playoffs with an undefeated record and Southland title next weekend, they’ll be doing so as one of the most-feared teams in any bracket, and nights like Friday’s dominant performance against Crete-Monee are a big reason why.

The Kays (9-0, 7-0) secured their second-ever undefeated regular season and Southland title Friday night after the defense surrendered a shutout for the fifth time of the fall and the trio of Larenz Walters, James “Dink” Stampley and Tony Phillips went wild offensively in a 42-0 rivalry win over the Warriors (6-3, 6-1), joining the 2021 team as the only two Kankakee teams to defeat the Warriors since the Southland’s inception in 2009.

Walters, who was the backup quarterback as a sophomore on that 2021 squad, was 7-for-9 passing for 192 yards, three touchdowns and an interception Friday night. After spending 2021 learning under Tomele Staples, Walters knew he wanted to put his own thumbprint on program history by helping lead the team to greatness as well.

“Being a sophomore, as a backup quarterback, I didn’t get minutes but didn’t care, because I wanted to see how to play my role when it was my turn,” Walters said. “It’s my turn and we’re 9-0.

“I’m really proud of my team and what we did today.”

What the Kays did was outgain the Warriors 434-102 in the yardage department, including six plays of at least 30 yards, including three touchdowns of more than 50 yards.

Stampley and Walters hooked up for the first big play, a 65-yard strike Stampley took in to give the Kays a 7-0 lead nine minutes into the game. Four minutes later, Stampley caught a drag route over the middle and juked a defender out to find a 19-yard touchdown for his first two of four touchdowns by the 10-minute mark of the second quarter.

The early 14-0 lead Stampley helped give the Kays was slightly symbolic, representing the 14-0 record the Kays are working towards, which would give them their coveted first-ever state title.

“We’ve been working since December in the weight room every day, coming out here and fighting every day,” Stampley said. “We’re trying to get to 14-0 and get that state championship.”

Phillips entered the fray with four minutes left in the half when he took the first play of a fresh Kankakee drive 69 yards to paydirt for a 21-0 lead that stuck until the half. And on the first drive of the second half, Phillips flexed again when he was on the receiving end of a beautifully-placed deep ball right in his bread basket for a 57-yard pitch-and-catch touchdown from Walters that made it a 28-0 affair.

For Phillips, the difference-maker for the Kays Friday night, and all season long, was the discipline that’s been instilled in them by first-year head coach Miles Osei.

“When coach first came in we talked about discipline, so he put discipline on the table first and everything else fell in place,” Phillips said. “We have a lot of athletes on the team and everyone’s stepped up.

“We’re a talented team and want to go 14-0.”

Stampley wasn’t done scoring either, as he put the final two scores in the endzone, a 3-yard rushing score midway through the third and a 16-yard touchdown catch from Cedric Terrell III in the closing seconds of the third quarter, two plays that exemplified the stellar offensive line play by Georgia commit Marques Easley and company.

“Everyone’s had bigger roles and big ‘Quis, he’s one of a kind,” Stampley said. “You love to have him on the line.”

Equally as impressive as the Kankakee offense Friday night was its defense. The Kays finished the regular season allowing as many points in all nine games combined as the offense scored Friday night, 42, with all five of their shutouts coming in conference play, where they allowed just 13 points across seven contests.

“I think our coaching staff prepares our kids at a great rate,” Osei said of the defense. “I think they feed off of getting stops, they feed off of each other, they fly to the football and they understand that everyone’s important.”

While the Kays soaked in the immediate moments after the game Friday — and Osei soaked in the Gatorade shower he was given — those celebrations will be short-lived as they turn their preparation to their fourth straight postseason appearance, one that will come a class higher as members of the Class 6A field.

“We have to progress and this team has not reached its peak; if they think they have, they’re mistaken,” Osei said. “As soon as Saturday night, we’re back to work and back to what got us here, which is getting on the kids, the kids responding and being as disciplined as we can.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Walters was 7-for-9 passing for 192 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, and also added 77 of the Kays’ 226 rushing yards on four carries. Phillips had a team-high 137 rushing yards and a score on eight carries and added his 57-yard touchdown catch. Stampley caught five balls for 117 yards and three scores and added 14 rushing yards and another touchdown. Zyon Turner had a 34-yard catch<strong>.</strong>

Kennarius Chandler had three tackles for loss and Kennyan Chandler added two tackles for loss. Michael Washington and Jyheir Sutton had a sack apiece. Key’Andre White had a fumble recovery. The Kankakee defense held the Warriors to 96 rushing yards on 36 attempts and held Crete-Monee quarterback Derrin Couch to a 3-for-7 night for six yards.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays will begin the Class 6A playoffs as the top seed in the southern bracket and host Bremen at 7 p.m. Friday.