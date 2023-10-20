FOOTBALL: BBCHS falls in double overtime in its regular season finale against L-WC

BRADLEY — There were many difficult decisions Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Mike Kohl faced during its regular season finale against Lincoln-Way Central on Friday night, but none were as difficult as deciding to go for a 2-point conversion during the opening possession of the second overtime.

Following a short touchdown pass from Ethan Kohl to Tyran “Tiny” Bender on a 3rd-and-goal from the 8-yard line that put the Boilermakers up 41-35 to open the second overtime, coach Kohl opted to forgo an extra point attempt to try and put serious pressure on the Knights in front of a lively home crowd.

The end result was an incomplete pass that nearly saw quarterback Ethan Kohl get sacked on the play, leaving Lincoln-Way Central to score a tying touchdown on the game’s next possession before drilling an extra point of its own to walk away with a 42-41 road victory that ended a chance for Bradley-Bourbonnais to conclude its regular season with seven wins.

“I think the biggest thing was we were at home and you’re going to second guess yourself a lot going for two ... they are a tough offense, and we had a tough time stopping them all night and so I just thought if we went for two there and got it, it would have put a lot of pressure on them to score and convert on a 2-point conversion,” coach Kohl said. “Hat’s off to their staff and their offense. On third down, numerous times they made huge plays in the passing game...I’m proud of our guys though.”

Despite falling on their senior night, the Boilermakers had plenty of things to keep their heads held high, most notably having their senior signal-caller break the school record for most career passing yards. In the opening quarter, senior quarterback Ethan Kohl connected on a 26-yard pass to his younger brother, Gavin Kohl to help outdo the previous school record of 4,080 yards that was held by Andy DuVoisin, who held the record after breaking the previous record of 3,989 passing yards by Mike Kohl himself.

“That was kind of cool for me to see,” coach Kohl said of his son breaking the school record for more career passing yards. “He’s worked really hard. To lead this school [in passing yards] is really hard and he’s one of the best quarterbacks to ever play here.

“Hat’s off to him for the effort he’s put in and he’s always prepared and ready to go...he needs everyone around him to make that happen and he was fortunate to do that here tonight.”

Another positive note for Bradley-Bourbonnais was its offense’s ability to string all of its first-half possessions into touchdown drives outside, of its last possession that began and ended with a short run by Marquise Aaron with 12 seconds left to run out the clock before halftime.

The first home touchdown came three plays into the game when Kohl hit Luke Allen for a 61-yard touchdown strike, followed by two touchdown runs — 17 yards and 5 yard — by Kenvontae Sutton between the end of the first and middle of the second quarters, all of which allowed the hosts to take a 19-14 lead into halftime.

“Everything was clicking,” coach Kohl said of the first half. “Ethan [Kohl] was on early and the run game was really working for us...19 plays and three touchdowns, you can’t get much better than that.”

The Knights regained the lead 28-25 heading into the fourth quarter after their senior running back, Anthony Noto got going after being held to 43 yards on 13 carries throughout the first half. In the third quarter alone, Noto totaled 132 yards on only seven carries, including a 10-yard and 65-yard touchdown.

Luckily Bradley-Bourbonnais knotted things up 28-28 with 8:34 remaining following a short made field goal by junior kicker Tyler Lamie early in the final quarter after they were stopped short on a 3rd down on L-WC’s 7-yard line.

On the ensuing possession, the Boilermakers’ defense held strong and forced a punt on the Knight’s final offensive possession in regulation, which helped set up the home team with a 1st-and-10 on its own 19-yard line with 2:34 left.

Bradley-Bourbonnais managed to get all the way down to the opposing 23-yard line with less than 30 seconds left before having to settle for either a long field goal attempt or a 4th-and-8 attempt. After briefly putting in their long-range kicker, senior Brandon Abbott, on the field for a potential go-ahead field goal Lincoln-Way Central called a timeout to try and ice Abbott. The timeout led coach Kohl to contemplate his decision and send back out his offense instead of opting for the long boot, which resulted in an incomplete pass in the end zone, and eventually overtime.

“Abbott is one of our best soccer players and he hasn’t been at practice all week, so he’s been playing soccer all week, competing in regionals and so he’s missed two-three practices this week as our long field goal guy,” coach Kohl said. “We thought about putting him in for a field goal, but we thought it wasn’t fair to put him in that situation since he hasn’t had a chance to practice all week.

“We thought to put the ball in Luke [Allen’s] hands and I thought there was pass interference down there, but it didn’t happen and it is what it is.”

Outscored 14-13 in overtime to suffer the one-point loss to conclude the regular season 6-3 overall, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ still feels good heading into its second straight postseason next weekend after hanging as tough as can be with a Knights team ranked eighth in the latest Class 7A AP Poll.

“I just told our guys, if [the Knights] are one of the best teams in 7A, then we can make a run here in the postseason and see what happens,” coach Kohl said. “... Our guys believe we can play for a state championship, and it’s not just me saying that.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Ethan Kohl completed 15-of-20 pass attempts for 210 yards and three touchdowns as well as adding 10 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown run to help pace the Boilermakers. Kevontae Sutton added 10 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Marquise Aaron contributed 11 rushing attempts for 59 yards. Allen hauled in seven receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Bender had three catches for 23 yards and a score. Gavin Kohl chipped in three receptions for 33 yards.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-3) will advance to the playoffs for the second season in a row, where it will host St. Charles North at 6 p.m. Saturday for the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

“I feel really good about how we finished in the regular season,” coach Kohl said. “We don’t win six games here too often because of the teams we play. We play in a tough conference and we battle every week.”