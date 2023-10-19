ROUNDUP: Beecher boys soccer claim regional title; Momence football ends regular season 8-1

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Manteno Regional championship: (1)Beecher 3, (4)Manteno 0

Beecher advanced to the sectional semifinals against Carver Military Academy at 2 p.m. Saturday in Herscher with a shutout win against Manteno. Logan Wilkins, Gavin Graham and Wences Baumgartner each scored one goal apiece to collectively lead the Bobcats. Gavin Smith had two assists and Jimmy Kypuros grabbed six saves in net.

Manteno concluded the season with a 10-10-2 overall record. No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

IHSA Class 3A Minooka Regional semifinals: (1)Moline 4, (6)BBCHS 0

No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers, who ended their season 5-13-2 overall.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Coal City 2, Beecher 1

Coal City earned a 25-13, 15-25, 25-15 three-set win in its regular season finale to end with a 21-10 overall record. Emma Rodriguez led the Coalers with five kills, two digs and one block. Aubrey Mellen added 19 setting assists, 18 digs and three kills. Paige Walker had four kills, three digs and one ace.

No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

G-SW 2, Serena 0

G-SW picked ups 25-20, 25-19 straight-set win. Addison Fair led the Panthers with 18 digs, seven kills and four aces. Maddie Olson contributed seven kills, five digs, one block and an ace. Eva Henderson totaled nine digs, six kills and one ace. Ava Schultz chipped in 18 assists, two digs, two kills and one ace.

Evergreen Park 2, Wilmington 1

Wilmington suffered a 25-20, 21-25, 20-25 third-set tiebreaker defeat on its senior night. Emma Grace Strong recoded 22 assists, 20 digs, four kills and two aces to pace the Wildcats. Clara Smith added 16 assists, six digs and three kills. Rachel Smith had 13 kills, 10 digs, three blocks and three aces. Reese Van Duyne tallied nine kills, which was one more kill than teammate Molly Southall.

(Thursday)

High school FOOTBALL

(2A-9)Momence 47, G-RF 7

Momence jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead and never looked back against Georgetown-Ridge Farm to conclude the regular season 8-1 overall. Marchello Draine totaled 104 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries as well as two receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown to help lead Momence. Erick Castillo completed 13-of-17 pass attempts for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Damon Cox contributed four receptions for 92 yards and a score. Dominic Brucato had a 1-yard touchdown run and Brody O’Neill hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch. Draine also chipped in an 85-yard kickoff return for a score.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Watseka 2, Milford 0

Watseka picked up a 25-16, 25-22 straight-set win to end the regular season 24-8 overall. Ella Smith led the Warriors with 11 digs, eight kills and one block. Lauren Tegtmeyer and Megan Martin had four kills apiece. Christa Holohan recorded a team-high 17 assists. Brianna Denault had 20 digs.

Milford ended the regular season 23-7 overall with a two-set loss to Watseka. Anna McEwen paced the Bearcats with 16 kills and 13 digs. Emma McEwen added 11 digs and Hunter Mowrey had 12 assists.

Cissna Park 2, Iroquois West 0

Cissna Park claimed a 25-9, 25-4 straight-set win to conclude the regular season 32-3 and 12-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference to the VVC. Sophie Duis led the Timberwolves with five kills, followed by teammates Brooklyn Stadeli and Savannah Kaeb, who each had four kills. Ava Morrical tallied 18 assists, and Morgan Sinn chipped in six aces.

River Valley Conference Tournament

Beecher 2, Momence 1

The Bobcats lost the first set 25-23 before bouncing back for 25-18, 25-20 wins to win the RVC Tournament. No individual stats were available.

Grace Christian 2, Grant Park 0

Grace Christian earned a 25-20, 25-18 two-set win. No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Delaney Malkowski paced the Dragons with five digs and two kills. Elizabeth Voigt added three assists and two kills. Alejandra Maldonado had a team-high 20 digs.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Illinois Lutheran 0

G-SW earned a 25-19, 25-21 straight-set win. Evan Henderson led the Panthers with nine kills, five digs and one ace. Maddie Olson added three aces, one block, one dig and a kill. Addison Fair contributed 10 dis and five kills. Ava Schultz totaled 15 assists, five digs and two kills.