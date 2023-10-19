BOYS SOCCER: Holohan scores three of five unanswered Herscher goals for regional win over Peotone

BRAIDWOOD — In preparation for Wednesday’s IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional championship, Herscher boys soccer coach Alan High had been drilling into the Tigers’ heads that they needed to score the first goal and dictate the pace for the rest of the night, but that plan went away in less than a minute, when the Blue Devils scored just seconds in.

“That’s what we talked about the last two days, how we’ve gotta get out there first and put the first one in to dictate pace,” High said. “… We had to absorb and take advantage of opportunities, then we goofed and gave them one in the first minute.”

But almost as quickly as they fell behind, the Tigers tied it back up two minutes later before James Holohan scored three of the four second-half goals for Herscher that gave the team a 5-1 win and the IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional championship plaque.

“We got to that second half and coach [High] told me to be positive and show the team what we need to do, so I went over to the team and told them, ‘confidence, confidence, confidence, that’s what we need in the second half,’ and everyone had a smile on their face,” Holohan said. “We were ready for this; it wasn’t just me, it was the team.

“We had that confidence out there to push up the field and to win.”

The Tigers improved to 16-8 and advanced to the sectional round, and the Blue Devils concluded their season at 12-9.

About 24 hours after learning they would be allowed to continue their season after the IHSA ruled one of their players ineligible Tuesday, the Blue Devils came out looking like anything but a team whose future was uncertain. It took just 38 seconds for Gino Petrizzi to find his brother, Santino, for an early score to put the Blue Devils ahead.

“Our last two practices, we didn’t know, but the guys performed at those practices as if nothing ever happened, and that’s the most I can ask from some kids, especially the seniors, whose last time stepping on the field was possibly in jeopardy,” Peotone head coach Ryan Murray said. “They took it in stride and were business as usual.

“Who knew what was going on in their heads, I know in my head things were a little crazy, but with all the things going on, coming out here with all the adversity, especially in the first half with that performance, I couldn’t ask for more than that.”

Just two minutes after the Blue Devils’ brotherly love put them ahead, all-state midfielder and 2022-23 Daily Journal Boys Soccer Player of the Year Jaden Jaime was the final foot on a three-man passing job down the pitch between himself, Holohan and Luis Parra, taking possession back inside the box to put it in the back of the net.

“It’s just one of those where they’ve gotten to the point of having a really good connection between the three of them, and it’s carried over to guys like Charlie Benoit, who has a few big goals and assists later,” High said of the trio of Jaime, Holohan and Parra, who combined for all five Herscher goals Wednesday. “Any time you have a two-time all-stater, you’re not surprised when he pops one in.”

The 1-1 score lasted the last 37 minutes of the first half, but when the second half resumed, so did the scoring. Holohan popped in a pair in the first 10 minutes to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead that allowed them to focus more on containing Peotone’s push. Parra tickled the twine with nine minutes remaining, two minutes before Holohan’s third and final goal of the night.

Wednesday was the third meeting between the two Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals this season, all three of which have been won by the Tigers. But the Blue Devils had bragging rights as of late, winning the regular season meetings between the two teams in 2021 and 2022, and Wednesday’s meeting provided the same grueling, physical intensity that High compared to the uptick in physicality they usually only see when playing larger teams like Bradley-Bourbonnais.

“It’s a more physical game, but nothing either of us haven’t seen before,” High said. “Other than being marred a little bit, it was a good, hard soccer game between two really good teams.”

The marring High spoke of came in the closing moments of the game. With the Herscher bench cleared onto the pitch and the Blue Devils closing the final seconds of their season, a scuffle broke out in a corner of the field between individuals from both teams. With 28 seconds remaining and the game’s fate already in hand, the game was called early.

“Their guys were a little frustrated and our guys were a little inexperienced, and when you get to a point where careers are coming to a close and some of the younger guys don’t understand what it means as freshmen, sometimes stupid things happen,” High said. “They’re kids and learn; in life, the only way we learn is if we made a mistake.

“Unfortunately, a few kids made a mistake, but luckily nobody was hurt, and it’s a learning experience.”

As the Blue Devils saw their season come to an end, Murray was positive in his first reflections upon a season that began with 11 seniors, including nine starters, to replace.

“Going into the season we knew it would be a bit of a rebuild, and the seniors that started this season, a majority of them didn’t start or play a whole lot last season,” Murray said. “Knowing we were going into the season with those guys, who weren’t first selections the previous year, stepped up and became key leaders on the field, it was great to see them progress as the season went on and as leaders.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Holohan had three goals and an assist. Parra had a goal and three assists. Jaime added a goal and Kanden Venckauskas had a helper. Henry Crain had seven assists.

Gino Petrizzi, one of Peotone’s three seniors, assisted Santino Petrizzi, his freshman brother.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers will take on Bridgeview Universal at 12 p.m. Saturday in the Herscher Sectional semifinals.