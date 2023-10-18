ROUNDUP: Kankakee boys soccer dominate Linblom in regional semifinal; Ricardo Cruz records 100th career goal

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinals: (3)Kankakee 5, (19)Lindblom 1

Kankakee advanced to the regional championship, where it will look for its third straight regional title in a match against Goode STEM Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday at home. Ricardo “Ricky” Cruz recorded a hat trick to help break the 100-career goal mark (101) and lead the Kays. Alexis Cruz tallied one goal and three assists. Dylan Tapia chipped in one goal.

IHSA Class 1A Hoopeston Regional championship: (2)Hoopeston 2 (5)Watseka 1

Watseka’s season came to an end with 14-11 overall record. Narciso Solorzano paced the Warriors with a goal off an assist by teammate Jose Tobar.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park 2, Watseka 1

Cissna Park earned a 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, third-set tiebreaker victory against Watseka to improve to 31-3 and 11-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Ava Morrical led the Timberwolves with 28 assists, nine digs and three aces. Sophie Duis added four kills and three blocks. Josie Neukomm tallied 10 digs and four kills. Addison Lucht had a team-high 14 kills.

Ella Smith paced the Warriors with 19 digs, 12 kills and two blocks. Lauren Tegtmeyer totaled eight kills, three aces and one block. Haven Meyer chipped in 15 digs and five kills.

Milford 2, Chrisman 0

Milford improved its record to 23-6 with a 25-22, 25-17 straight-set win. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with a team-high 13 kills. Emma McEwen added five kills and three aces. Hunter Mowrey contributed 16 assists and 10 kills. Cabery Brown had 14 digs.

Herscher 2, Peotone 0

Herscher (16-17) picked up its 16th win of the season with a 25-18, 25-19, two-set win. Kennedi Huston contributed 12 digs, nine kills and five assists to lead the Tigers. Izzie Mendell added six kills and six assists. Laney Rogers tallied six digs and five assists. Ayla Summers had five kills.

Mia Connolley paced the Blue Devils with five kills and two blocks. Alexa Matichek recorded two kills, one block and an ace. Ashley Veltman had three kills and one ace. Allie Werner chipped in 10 assists and one ace.

Coal City 2, Manteno 0

Coal City edged Manteno 25-19, 25-23 to improve to 20-10 and 12-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, leaving the Coalers to claim the ICE championship. Emma Rodriguez led the Coal City with eight kills and eight digs. Aubrey Mellen finished with 12 setting assists, three digs and three kills. Paige Walker poured in seven kills, four digs and an ace. Kenzie Henline had two blocks and one kill.

Mackenzie Hespen paced the Panthers with six digs, two aces and one block. Danika Fletcher added six digs, three assists and an ace. Brynn Nikonchuk chipped in six digs, two kills and an ace.

Streator 2, Wilmington 0

Wilmington suffered a 17-25, 19-25 two-set loss to the Bulldogs. The entire Wildcats’ team totaled 13 kills and two aces combined.

River Valley Conference Tournament

Momence 2, Grace Christian 1

Momence picked up a 25-21, 20-25, 25-19 three-set win against Grace Christian to advance to the RVC Tournament championship. Lexi Hamann led Momence with multiple kills.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Beecher 2, Grant Park 0

Beecher claimed a 25-4, 25-14 straight-set win. No individual stats were available for the Dragons.

Abby Garcia paced the Dragons with eight digs, three assists and one kill. Delaney Malkowski contributed three kills and Alejandra Maldonado had eight digs.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Central 0

G-SW earned a 25-17, 25-20 straight-set win. Eva Henderson led the Panthers with nine digs, seven kills and one assist. Maddie Olson added five kills, two aces and one block. Addison Fair recorded six digs, five kills and an ace. Ava Schultz chipped in 16 assists, three digs, one kill and an ace.