GAME OF THE WEEK: Crete-Monee at Kankakee

<strong>Crete-Monee (6-2) at Kankakee (8-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Warriors</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB Derrin Crouch, WR/DB Tylin Brefford

<strong>Warriors on offense: </strong>Since he was injected into the starting lineup at quarterback Sept. 15 against Thornwood, Crouch has commanded the Warriors to at least 40 points in all five of his starts, something they also did with Dorian Patterson under center Sept. 8 against Thornton, giving the Warriors at least 40 points in their last six games, all of which have been wins. Crouch has thrown 10 touchdowns and run for three more, showing dual-threat capabilities. Brefford has been a star, particularly in the screen game, and has game-breaking speed. But the Crete-Monee offense is at its best when running back Terrance Sandidge is toting the rock early and often.

<strong>Warriors on defense:</strong> As vital as Brefford is to the offense, his ball-hawking abilities in the secondary might be an even bigger ingredient to the Warriors' recipe for success. Alongside Juju Rosson at the cornerback spots, Crete-Monee's secondary has a nose for the ball and also has taken advantage of the pressure created by the team's defensive front. And with that strong secondary, alongside the likes of linebackers like Sandidge, the Warriors are able to play good sideline-to-sideline defense, something that can come in handy against a Kays team. And like the Kays, the Warriors will take the field Friday with four defensive shutouts to their resume.

<strong>Kays</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>RB Jakell Hill, LB Marquesse Hill

<strong>Kays on offense: </strong>Simply put, the Kays have been unstoppable in the first year of Mile's Osei Kankakee tenure as head coach. Save for a 7-3 win at Washington in Week 2 in which the only touchdown was a Tony Phillips kickoff return, the Kays have scored at least five touchdowns in all eight of their games, including six consecutive games of at least 40 points. Phillips missed last week but will hope to return to complete the three-headed backfield monster alongside Jakell Hill and James "Dink" Stampley. Quarterback Larenz Walters is also planning his return after missing last week and will look to continue his multi-season rapport with fellow senior Quan McElroy.

<strong>Kays on defense: </strong>The foundation of Kankakee's resurrection the past handful of years has been on the defensive end, and that's definitely continued this fall. Joined by the Chandler brothers, Kennyan and Kennarius, Marquesse Hill and the linebacking corps deserve to not just be one of the most feared groups in the entire state. They'll be relied upon to help keep Crouch in check, whether that's as a runner or passer, both over the middle and in the screen game. The Warriors have had great success running those receiver screens thanks to their perimeter speed, and building the deep ball off of that threat, something a lightning-fast Kays secondary will have its eye on.

<strong>Pick: </strong>Both teams have been playing tremendously and will enter the postseason as two of the top challengers to East St. Louis. The Kays would much rather enter that postseason with their perfect record in tact. <strong>Kankakee 28, Crete-Monee 14</strong>

