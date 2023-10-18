FOOTBALL: Week 9 capsules

<strong>Lincoln-Way Central (7-1) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-2)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB Kenvontae Sutton, LB Sam Chavez

Preview: The Boilermakers already have guaranteed themselves their best regular season in seven years, but a win Friday would go a long way towards also solidifying their first home playoff game in seven years. Their work will be cut out for them against a Knights team that has been nearly flawless this season, thanks to a sturdy run game and efficient pass game. The Boiler defense has the front seven that can help slow the L-WC offense down, with Chavez emerging in his senior year as the team’s leading tackler. The B-B passing game has been one of the best in the state this year, as Ethan Kohl’s 1,858 yards lead the area, but if the Boilers want to make the deep run they’re capable of this November, the ground game, headed by Sutton and Marquise Aaron, will need to continue picking up steam.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 31, Lincoln-Way Central 28

<strong>St. Edward (0-8) at Bishop McNamara (3-5)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB/DE Jaydon Wright, RB/WR/DB Parker Wolf

Preview: As Bob Kelly’s first regular season as the Bishop McNamara head coach winds down, the Fightin’ Irish will fall short on their goal of returning to the playoffs, but have a golden opportunity to end the season, and send the team’s handful of seniors, out with a win. Wright, a four-year starter in the backfield and the front seven of the defense, will look to end his career as a golden-domer in fine fashion before he moves on to the University of Minnesota and will likely see as many carries as he can handle. Wolf, another unquestioned leader over the past couple years, will also look to end his prep football career with a solid solo performance that helps lead the team to victory. While the Irish are beginning to look to the future and will likely give their younger players some different looks, expect sending the seniors off right to be a top priority.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 35, St. Edward 7

<strong>Coal City (6-2) at Manteno (4-4)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Coal City — DB/WR Aidan Christopher, LB/RB Tanner Phillips; Manteno — WR/DB Porter Chandler, OL/DL Aidan Steffan

Preview: The Panthers have a chance to qualify for the postseason in the final week if they can claw out a win, but that will be no easy task against a Coalers team that has run for 200-plus yards and/or four touchdowns six times offensively and allowed a touchdown or less six times defensively. Christopher and Phillips are two of the Coal City defensive leaders and will look to keep Manteno’s heralded passing game in check. Wilmington was largely able to do that against the Panthers last week, but Chandler was still able to go for over 100 yards and a touchdown, something he or another Panther receiver will need to do for Manteno to have a shot. They’ll also have to give quarterback Connor Harrod time for his play to develop downfield, something Steffan and the team’s junior-heavy line will key on.

Pick: Coal City 31, Manteno 15

<strong>Peotone (5-3) at Herscher (2-6)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Peotone — RB/LB Jayden Rodriguez, DB/RB Wyatt Smith; Herscher — WR/S Jaxon Ruder, WR/CB Jarrett Wakey

Preview: The Blue Devils have started heating up, winning their last three games by a combined 123-45 score and will look to keep their momentum on an uptick ahead of their fourth straight playoff appearance. Rodriguez’s ascension as one of the area’s top rushers has been a factor in that, as has the improved defensive play of other rising juniors like Smith. Standing in their way is a Herscher team that has looked much better than its 2-6 record would indicate at times. Sophomore quarterback Tanner Jones has continued his development throughout the course of the season, and if that continues in the finale, Ruder and Wakey figure to end their prep football careers with busy nights as wideouts.

Pick: Peotone 35, Herscher 21

<strong>Wilmington (7-1) at Streator (2-6)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: LB/FB Brandon Moran, OL/LB Zach Ohlund

Preview: The Wildcats kept it rolling with a dominant 56-13 effort over Manteno, a game in which they eclipsed 400 rushing yards, and have now outscored their first five Illinois Central Eight Conference opponents, all of which have been victories, by a combined 251-48 margin. They’re going to be at least co-champions of the conference, but a win gives them sole possession of the title and will keep them near the top of either the Class 2A or 3A playoff bracket. Moran was a monster defensively last week, recording one sack and pressuring the Panther passing game several times. One of the youngest starters for the Wildcats, Ohlund has muscled his way into serious playing time on both sides of the ball as a sophomore.

Pick: Wilmington 45, Streator 14

<strong>Reed-Custer (3-5) at Lisle (1-7)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/LB Rex Pfeifer, WR/RB/LB Travis Bohac

Preview: The Comets know their two-year stretch of back-to-back Class 3A quarterfinal appearances will come to an end, as they won’t reach the playoffs this year, but they also know they have a chance to send their seniors out with a bang. Pfeifer became the latest Comet to put together an extraordinary senior season at running back, as only Wilmington’s Kyle Farrell has more than his 1,206 rushing yards locally, and needs two touchdowns to reach 20 on the season. Fellow senior Bohac went over 100 yards on the ground and found the endzone in last week’s senior night thriller over Streator and will look to compliment his classmate once again Friday. The Comets know their future remains bright, but Friday could be a wonderful senior send off.

Pick: Reed-Custer 42, Lisle 12

<strong>Momence (7-1) at Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-8)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/DB Brogan Halpin, LB/RB Dominic Brucato

Preview: Momence has already secured a postseason spot in either the Class 1A or 2A field and its winningest season since 2014, and a win Friday would give them at least a share of the Vermilion Valley Conference. Erick Castillo’s sophomore season at quarterback has been fruitful, producing 1,519 yards and 18 touchdowns through eight weeks, both of which are second in the area, and Halpin’s continued emergence as a junior has been a big reason why. He’s one of four Momence receivers with at least 270 receiving yards, leading the team with 418, and will look to soar over the 500-yard mark Friday. Brucato, the team’s top tackler, is also a leader at linebacker and will look to keep the defense rolling, as they’ve allowed less than 20 points in six of their eight games.

Pick: Momence 56, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7

<strong>Central (4-4) at Salt Fork (6-2)</strong>

Players to watch: QB/S Aidan Podowicz, WR/CB Maddex Miner

Preview: With their backs against the wall and their playoff hopes falling out of arm’s reach, the Comets saved their postseason hopes by erasing a 12-0 fourth-quarter deficit to survive Iroquois West by a 16-12 tally last week. Podowicz ran in both of those fourth-quarter scores and led the team in both passing and rushing for the fourth game this season. When he does drop back to pass, Miner has been his go-to target, and that isn’t likely to change ahead of a win-and-get-in game in regards to their Class 1A playoff fate. The Storm lead the VVC in points allowed (80), relying on the run game and strong defensive effort to lead them to their eighth straight playoff appearance. If the Comets want to join them in the playoff field, third downs on both sides of the ball could be vital, as they’ll look to keep the Salt Fork offense off the field and their own unit on it.

Pick: Central 16, Salt Fork 14

<strong>Iroquois West (3-5) at Westville (7-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/DB Jose Alvarado, OL/DL Jace Pankey

Preview: The Raiders may not be in the postseason field this fall, but they can play spoiler to Westville and try to take away their chance at any share of the VVC. Westville is one of just two VVC teams to score more than 300 points this season, leading the conference with 315 points, but the Raiders have risen to the defensive occasion as of late, allowing three touchdowns or less in four straight games. Alvarado and the secondary have provided sparks via the interception, and the stout play of linemen like Pankey, who received a preferred walk-on offer to Illinois State University this week, have helped create the pressure to cause those turnovers. If the Raiders can keep their own offense on the field and sustain drives on the ground, the defense could give them a chance at pulling off the upset.

Pick: Westville 28, Iroquois West 21

<strong>Hoopeston (2-6) at Watseka (1-7)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: OL/LB Clay Smith, OL/LB Michael Barewegan

Preview: A whopping 28 of the 33 Warriors on the roster have at least one more year of prep football eligibility, and as several underclassmen look to use Week 9 as a final week to show their improvement they’ve made throughout the course of the season, there’s no doubt the handful of Watseka seniors will leave everything they have on their home field. Smith and Barewegan have been key leaders, blockers and tacklers for the Warriors and have 48 more minutes to create holes and tackle ballcarriers. While the wins haven’t yet come along this season, the growth from younger players, especially a freshmen-heavy group of offensive and defensive linemen, will certainly give head coach Max Fransen and company some positives to build off of.

Pick: Hoopeston 21, Watseka 17

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park (6-2) at Schlarman (1-7)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: QB/DB Gavin Schunke, TE/DL Jream Renteria

Preview: The Bearcats have been unstoppable the past month, winning their last four games by a 222-89 margin. Schunke has sizzled throughout that streak as a passer, runner and defender. He ran three touchdowns and flung two more to Caleb Clutteur last week, and as teams will surely look to gameplan stopping the red-hot Clutteur from finding the endzone from the tight end position, Renteria could continue to see more opportunities of his own. M-CP has been one of the most consistently quality programs in the short history of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association since its 2018 inception. And while they haven’t made it to the state championship since 2019, the inaugural champions are certainly gearing up to make another quality run this fall.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 63, Schlarman 6

<strong>St. Anne (2-6) at Ashton-Franklin Center (1-7)</strong>

Game time: 6 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: OL/DL Jordi Arvizo, OL/DL Clayton Connor

Preview: The Cardinals will conclude their first season in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association and first football season since 1976 Friday night with a real chance at picking up a third win. They were dealt adversity from the onset, as linebacker and running back Brandon Schoth suffered a season-ending injury just two plays into the season, but have scratched and clawed their way to an admirable debut season in the I8FA. Whether it’s been Grant Pomaranski or Deion Fifer quarterbacking the offense, Arvizo has been an anchor in the trenches in his first year of football. And without Connor, whose student petition helped launch the program two years ago, the Cardinals know they likely wouldn’t have had the opportunity they’ve had this fall.

Pick: St. Anne 42, Ashton-Franklin Center 14