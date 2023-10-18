FOOTBALL: Momence rejoins Kankakee, Wilmington in AP Polls

After rebounding from its lone loss of the season with a 29-point win at Watseka last week, Momence’s football team has found itself back in the latest IHSA Class 2A AP Poll.

Momence (7-1) is tied with Farmington for ninth place in this week’s poll, with the two 7-1 squads earning 13 points apiece.

Joining Momence are season-long ranked teams in Kankakee and Wilmington. The Kays (8-0) kept their No. 2 ranking behind East St. Louis in Class 6A with 98 total points that included two first-place votes. The Wildcats (7-1) retained their standing as the No. 3 team in Class 3A with 91 points. Byron remains the top team in Class 3A.

Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-2) received votes in Class 7A and Coal City (6-2) received votes in Class 4A.

<strong>Class 8A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Loyola (10) (8-0) 109 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (8-0) 100 2

3. Barrington (8-0) 88 3

4. Maine South (7-1) 74 4

5. Naperville Central (7-1) 57 5

6. York (7-1) 52 6

7. Huntley (7-1) 49 7

8. Glenbard West (6-2) 26 9

9. Gurnee Warren (6-2) 19 10

10. South Elgin (7-1) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Joliet West 8, Minooka 4, Palatine 2, Stevenson 2, Glenbard East 1.

<strong>Class 7A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11) (8-0) 110 1

2. Hersey (8-0) 93 2

3. Normal Community (8-0) 85 4

4. Batavia (7-1) 80 3

5. Quincy (8-0) 64 6

6. Hononegah (8-0) 43 7

7. Edwardsville (7-1) 34 5

8. Lincoln-Way Central (7-1) 29 10

9. Maine West (8-0) 28 9

10. St. Charles North (6-2) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Rita) 7, Lincoln Way West 7, Downers North 7, Prospect 6, <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 3</strong>.

<strong>Class 6A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. East St. Louis (9) (6-2) 107 1

<strong>2. Kankakee (2) (8-0) 98 2</strong>

3. Washington (7-1) 88 3

4. Lake Zurich (7-1) 79 4

5. Cary-Grove (6-2) 64 6

6. Geneva (6-2) 53 7

7. Normal West (6-2) 24 5

8. Crete-Monee (6-2) 23 10

9. Belvidere North (6-2) 22 9

10. Thornton Fractional North (7-1) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 12, Dunlap 7, Wauconda 6, Chatham Glenwood 3, Providence 2, Champaign Centennial 1.

<strong>Class 5A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (10) (8-0) 109 1

2. Sycamore (1) (8-0) 100 2

3. Carmel (7-1) 80 3

4. Chicago (Morgan Park) (7-1) 62 4

5. Morton (8-0) 58 T7

6. St. Francis Wheaton (6-2) 47 T7

7. Antioch (8-0) 37 9

8. Peoria (6-2) 34 10

9. Joliet Catholic (6-2) 24 NR

10. Mahomet-Seymour (7-1) 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 10, Highland 9, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 6, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 5, Decatur MacArthur 1.

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Rochester (10) (8-0) 109 1

2. Morris (1) (8-0) 99 2

3. Murphysboro (8-0) 82 3

4. IC Catholic (6-2) 71 4

5. Richmond-Burton (7-1) 68 5

6. Rockford Boylan (7-1) 59 7

7. Wheaton Academy (7-1) 46 9

8. St. Laurence (6-2) 27 6

9. Dixon (7-1) 11 8

10. Kewanee (7-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Breese Central 6, Rochelle 6, <strong>Coal City 5</strong>, Mt. Zion 4, Geneseo 3, Charleston 2.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Byron (12) (8-0) 120 1

2. Princeton (7-1) 100 2

<strong>3. Wilmington (7-1) 91 3</strong>

4. Roxana (8-0) 79 4

5. DuQuoin (8-0) 61 5

6. Greenville (8-0) 49 8

7. Durand-Pecatonica (7-1) 38 T10

8. St. Joseph-Ogden (6-2) 35 7

9. Montini (5-3) 30 6

10. Williamsville (6-2) 19 9

Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 16, Stanford Olympia 9, Sullivan 7, Tolono Unity 5, Chicago (Phillips) 1.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Maroa-Forsyth (12) (8-0) 120 1

2. Downs Tri-Valley (8-0) 102 2

3. Bloomington Central Catholic (8-0) 97 3

4. Seneca (8-0) 84 4

5. Shelbyville (8-0) 69 6

6. Rockridge (7-1) 60 7

7. Athens (7-1) 42 9

8. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (8-0) 26 NR

<strong>9. Momence (7-1) 13 NR</strong>

(tie) Farmington (7-1) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Johnston City 8, Breese Mater Dei 7, Westville 6, Knoxville 6, Bismarck-Henning 5, Carmi White County 2.

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Lena-Winslow (12) (8-0) 120 1

2. Camp Point Central (8-0) 102 2

3. Althoff Catholic (7-1) 93 4

4. Greenfield-Northwestern (8-0) 79 5

5. Stark County (8-0) 63 6

6. Morrison (7-1) 47 8

7. Hope Academy (7-1) 43 9

8. Forreston (7-1) 38 3

9. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (7-1) 27 T10

10. Sesser (S.-Valier) (8-0) 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 12, Fulton 5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, LeRoy 3, Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) 1.