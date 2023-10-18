Corrections

<em>In Monday’s Daily Journal story about the area’s IESA Cross Country State Finals results, several area teams’ runners were omitted. At the time of the initial story, the Daily Journal only had individual top 10 results and results for entire teams that qualified and left out Bradley Central’s Trey Lawrence from the top 10.</em>

• IESA Cross Country State Finals

IESA Class 1A Girls

Sophia Herrman, of Bourbonnais St. George, placed 141st overall.

IESA Class 2A Girls

Clifton Nash finished in 11th place as a team with 329 points. Jenna Meister claimed 27th overall, followed by teammates Haven Barwegen (70th), Aubrey King (74th), Jillian Meister (138th), Haley Behrends (155th), Jovie Siergiej (166th) and Jenna Siergiej (211th).

Beecher’s Rachel Imig claimed 28th place.

Reed-Custer’s Payton Pivonka finished in 85th place.

Bishop McNamara’s Chloe Molthan claimed 146th overall. Molthan’s teammate Lexi Barzantny earned 151st place.

IESA Class 2A Boys

Bishop McNamara’s Sebastian Cortes placed 41st overall.

Beecher’s Adrian Sandoval earned 89th overall.

IESA Class 3A Girls

Peotone’s Emma Pena placed 217th overall.

IESA Class 3A Boys

Herscher Limestone placed 22nd as a team with 524 points.

Peotone’s Greyson Denny earned 112th overall, followed by teammates Jayden Lewis (151st) and Peter Widlinski (169th).

• In Wednesday’s Daily Journal football preview capsules, Manteno’s Connor Harrod’s name was spelled incorrectly.

<em>The Daily Journal sincerely regrets the errors.</em>