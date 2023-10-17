VOLLEYBALL: Mac holds on for narrow rivalry win over Manteno

As the girls volleyball season ends its regular season and gears up for postseason play, one of the area’s tightest rivalries took place at Bishop McNamara on Monday night, when the Fightin’ Irish held off a hungry Manteno team for a 2-0 (25-23, 25-23) win against the Panthers.

The Irish saw their regular season record conclude at 16-6, and Manteno now sits at 10-18.

For McNamara coach Ryan Thomas, whose Irish are the top seed in their sub-sectional last week, being able to emerge victorious in a hard-fought match was perhaps the most positive takeaway of the night.

“We’re probably [going to] play a couple close games in the postseason, so it’s better for them to have that experience of a close game, the pressure and all that, especially in front of your fans,” Thomas said. “It kind of adds a little more pressure since you know everyone in the stands, but it’s a really good experience going into next week.”

For Manteno coach Alexis Hosselton, who has seen her sophomore and junior-heavy squad show growth over the course of the season, playing a premier team so well was proof of their growth, although coming up a few points short to a bitter rival was a tough pill for the Panthers to swallow.

“We played well, and I told them I feel so good because we clicked and looked great, and they are the No. 1 seed, but they’re still our rival,” Hosselton said. “You always want to beat Mac when you’re a Manteno team.”

The Panthers took early leads in each set, before the Irish rallied behind their outside and middle hitters late in each set, out-killing the Panthers 23-17.

Junior Kenna Brosseau and senior Lillee Nugent picked up a team-high six kills apiece from the outside and also recorded 11 digs apiece to pace the hosts. Nugent and senior classmates Ana Darr and Mackenzie McCammon are all four-year starters who have contributed to the Irish teams that have won two straight regional titles.

And if they want to make it three in as many years, Thomas knows those seniors will be called upon more and more.

“They have to be the leaders because they’ve been in that situation before,” Thomas said. “They’re all four-year starters on varsity, and although their freshmen year had COVID and they didn’t have a postseason, our past two postseasons they have been in, we’ve gone on to win a regional.

“As much as there’s pressure, we have to realize we’ve been there before.”

The Panthers, who are the seventh seed in the same sub-sectional as the Irish, also rely on a pair of leaders who have been around the past three years — junior outside hitter Brynn Nikonchuk and senior middle hitter McKenna Borkenhagen.

“We definitely look to them as leaders out on the court,” Hosselton said. “They have the experience and have seen this team before because there are a lot of returning players [on McNamara].

“We have a lot of juniors still working through things and even two freshmen we pulled up, and I thought they all did very well tonight.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Nugent and Brosseau each had six kills and 11 digs. Journey Slone had four kills and a block. Darr and Kate Dole each had three kills and Darr added a block. Mackenzie McCammon recorded her 1,000th career assist as part of her 19-assist, 10-dig night.

Nikonchuk had five kills, two aces and 11 digs to lead the Panthers in each category. Freshman phenom Maddie Gesky added four kills and a block. Borkenhagen had two blocks and kills apiece. Bri Wilson and Danika Fletcher tied for the team lead with four assists each.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Panthers will participate in Saturday’s Mahomet-Seymour Invite. McNamara’s regular season is over, and the Irish will begin regional play in the IHSA Class 2A Peotone Regional semifinals against either Momence or Peotone at 6 p.m. Tuesday.