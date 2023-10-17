ROUNDUP: Beecher, Manteno boys soccer advance to regional championship

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Manteno Regional semifinals: (1)Beecher 6, (8)Grant Park 0

Beecher advanced to the regional championship against Manteno at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Manteno. Nate Diachenko led the Bobcats with a hat trick. Wences Baumgartner added two goals and one assist. Logan Wilkins recorded a goal, and Gavin Smith had an assist. Jimmy Kypuros tallied two saves to earn the clean sheet.

Grant Park concluded the season with a 9-15 overall record. No individual stats were available for the Dragons.

IHSA Class 1A Manteno Regional semifinals: (4)Manteno 6, (5)Momence 3

Manteno advanced to the regional title game against Beecher at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Manteno. Gio Arrigo led the Panthers with two goals. Gannon Adamson recorded one goal and two assists. Justin Foster, Maddox Toepper and Joe Mallaney had one goal apiece. Logan Smith hauled in five saves in net.

No individual stats were available for Momence.