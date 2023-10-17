BOYS SOCCER: Peotone player ruled ineligible, team to continue in regionals

One day after self-reporting a potential eligibility violation pertaining to a player, the Peotone boys soccer team has learned it will be permitted to continue its run in the IHSA postseason.

On Monday morning, Peotone High School reported information the school had received pertaining to a potential ineligible player who has played boys soccer for the Blue Devils this fall, including Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional semifinal against host Reed-Custer.

The IHSA ruled Tuesday the player in question will be ineligible to continue playing, but the team will be allowed to continue the season, which is in the regional round.

IHSA assistant executive director Matt Troha provided the Daily Journal with a statement from executive director Craig Anderson on the situation and decision, including why the team will be able to continue its season:

<em>“On October 16, 2023, Peotone High School self-reported a potential eligibility issue to the IHSA regarding a</em> player on their boys’ soccer team. After careful review the situation and all circumstances surrounding it, I have ruled a Peotone player ineligible for the remainder of the State Series; however, the Peotone team will be allowed to continue to participate as team. It is my belief that Peotone had properly guided their players on the limits of the IHSA By-laws and vetted this potential violation earlier in the season. Unfortunately, the school had been provided inaccurate information by the player and his family.”

Peotone athletic director Steve Strough also spoke with the Daily Journal on behalf of the school and provided a statement.

“When we were notified from an outside source of the unfortunate allegations, we did our due diligence and reported our findings to the IHSA,” Strough’s statement said. “We followed their process, and we are pleased with their decision to allow our team to continue playing this postseason.”

While a specific violation was not provided from the IHSA or Peotone, the Daily Journal has obtained records of the player in question playing for a United Premier Soccer League team in Joliet while playing for the Blue Devils, a potential violation of IHSA by-law 3.101, which disallows players from participating for nonschool teams while playing for their school:

“During the school season for a given sport, in a school which maintains a school team in that sport, a student shall not participate on any non-school team, nor as an individual unattached in non-school competition, in that given sport or in any competition that involves the skill of the sport in question. Violation shall cause ineligibility for a period not to exceed 365 days. An exception may be made by the Executive Director under the guidelines adopted by the Board of Directors for competitions sanctioned directly by the National Governing Body or its official Illinois affiliate for the sport.”

IHSA by-law sub-section 3.080 focuses on eligibility under the spectrum of amateurism. While the UPSL is a North American league that’s governed by the United States Soccer federation at the national level and Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) at the international level, there is no indication the player in question violated any amateurism rules, which disallow players from receiving awards that have more than a “$75 fair market value.”

The Blue Devils went 11-8 in the regular season and improved to 12-8 on the year with a 7-1 win against Reed-Custer in Saturday’s regional semifinal. With the ruling, Peotone will remain in the regional field when the Blue Devils take on Herscher at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Reed-Custer High School.