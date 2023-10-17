2-Minute Drill: Making the push

With a week left in the regular season of the schedule, nine of the area’s 14 football teams are either in the playoffs or have a chance to qualify for them this weekend, with seven of those schools already qualified and six of them already guaranteed a spot.

Kankakee, Momence, Wilmington, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Coal City and Milford-Cissna Park are assured of spots in their respective fields. Peotone has qualified for the postseason with five wins, and barring a loss at Herscher and some insanely bad luck with 4-4 teams in action this weekend, are essentially in as well, while Central and Manteno are currently 4-4 and can qualify this weekend.

The Kays are one rivalry win against Crete-Monee away from their second undefeated regular season ever, joining the 2021 team that made it to the IHSA Class 5A State championship, and are currently the top overall seed in the Class 6A field. It’s likely the No. 2 Kays will be in the southern half of the bracket and could face the only team ranked above them in the IHSA AP Poll, East St. Louis, in the quarterfinals or semifinals.

Wilmington is going to be one of the top seeds in whichever class they end up in. In the latest IHSA Playoff Outlook, the Wildcats are the seventh overall seed in Class 3A, but as the second-smallest team in the Class 3A field (enrollment number of 409.5), they could very well end up a class down as well.

Should the Wildcats end up in Class 2A, that would likely mean Momence also dropped down a class from its current slot. As it stands, 7-1 Momence has the ninth overall seed in the Class 2A field, but is the third-smallest school in the field. It’s not very likely, but there is a scenario in which the area’s two best small-school teams could end up in the northern half of the Class 2A bracket.

At 6-2, Bradley-Bourbonnais is guaranteed a spot in the postseason, making back-to-back appearances for the first time since the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, and the Boilermakers have already had their winningest season since that fall of 2016. The Boilers close out the regular season against Lincoln-Way Central in a crucial matchup. If they win, they’re likely to host their first round game, while a loss would put them extremely close. Unlike Classes 1A-6A, which uses two geographically-created 16-team brackets, Classes 7A and 8A seed their teams 1-32. And while a couple weeks ago they were on that cutoff line, the Boilers now firmly appear to be in Class 7A.

The area’s other 6-2 11-Man team, Coal City, has clinched a spot in the Class 4A field. But like the Boilers, the Coalers know their Week 9 matchup could very well decide their first-round fate, with a win over Manteno almost certainly giving them a home game and a loss potentially sending them on the road. And as the usual geographic cutoff line comes somewhere around Interstate 80, the Coalers could find themselves in the southern half of the bracket like last season.

Milford-Cissna Park is also 6-2 and secure in the 16-team Illinois 8-Man Football Association Playoffs. And as winners of four in a row with one of the hottest offenses on any football field in the state, the Bearcats are once again looking like potential title contenders.

The last school that is currently qualified for the postseason is Peotone, who got that fifth win that qualifies a team for the playoffs against Lisle last week. While they’re almost certainly in with five wins, a win this week would avoid playing a top team in the Class 3A field, like Wilmington for example. While they’re still likely a road team in the first round, a 6-3 record would give them a much better draw.

Perhaps no local game will have the postseason implications on both sides as that meeting between Coal City and Manteno, as the Panthers sit at 4-4 and need an upset victory to qualify for the postseason. Should they get that win, the Panthers would join the Coalers in the Class 4A field for the first time since 2019 and give them a chance at their first postseason win since 2016.

Central also sits at 4-4 after a comeback win against Iroquois West last week in what was essentially an elimination game for a Class 1A playoff spot. The Comets are currently out of the postseason based on tiebreakers, but they know that none of this week’s outlook matters, but rather what happens this weekend. Their work will be cut out for them at a very strong 6-2 Salt Fork team, but never count out a Brian Spooner-led Comets team.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from Week 8:

<ul><li>(2A-2)Kankakee 63, Thornton 0</li><li>(7A-RV)Bradley-Bourbonnais 49, Stagg 27</li><li>(1A-9)Hope Academy 57, Bishop McNamara 0</li><li>(3A-3)Wilmington 56, Manteno 13</li><li>Coal City 45, Herscher 7</li><li>Peotone 40, Lisle 0</li><li>Reed-Custer 42, Streator 36</li><li>(2A-RV)Momence 36, Watseka 7</li><li>Central 16, Iroquois West 12</li><li>Milford-Cissna Park 34, Biggsville West Central 18</li><li>St. Thomas More 58, St. Anne 16</li></ul>

<strong>In a rush</strong>

The schools in the Illinois Central Eight Conference have largely been regarded as programs with strong rushing attacks, and there haven’t been many Friday nights that saw that on display like last Friday.

Wilmington’s double wing, and occasionally their power I-formation, allowed Kyle Farrell to run for 246 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats went for over 400 yards and seven rushing scores as a team. Coal City’s Landin Benson also went over 200 yards and had a hat trick of touchdowns and Peotone and Reed-Custer both saw multiple backs go over the century mark.

Football has continued to evolve, and we arguably see that evolution most when it comes to even high school programs going with more and more spread, shotgun formations that are more pass-based, or run-pass option based. But in November especially, being able to run the football is often what ends up separating the contenders from the pretenders.

And in that case, the ICE has quite a few contenders.

Here are the area's individual passing, rushing and receiving leaders from Week 8:

<p dir="ltr"><span>PASSING</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>E. Kohl, BB</span><span>14-23, 237 yards, 3 TDs; 2 rushing TDs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Herrod, Man</span><span>12-40, 238 yards, TD, INT</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Castillo, Mom</span><span>5-9, 123 yards, 3 TDs, INT</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Terell III, Kan</span><span>6-10, 117 yards, 3 TDs; 41 rushing yards, rushing TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Schunke, MCP</span><span>6-7, 107 yards, 2 TDs; 153 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs</span>

<span><span> </span></span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>RUSHING</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Farrell, Wil</span><span>246 yards, 4 TDs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Rivera, Peo</span><span>219 yards, 4 TDs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Benson, CC</span><span>218 yards, 3 TDs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Pfeifer, RC</span><span>184 yards, 4 TDs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>J. Hill, Kan</span><span>164 yards, 2 TDs</span>

<span><span> </span></span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>RECEIVING</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Chandler, Man</span><span>138 yards, TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Allen, BB</span><span>97 yards, 2 TDs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Ty. Autman, Mom</span><span>96 yards, 2 TDs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>G. Kohl, BB</span><span>91 yards, TD</span>

<span id="docs-internal-guid-8274f78a-7fff-d269-d510-a431c2527f0c"><span>Bender, BB</span><span>90 yards</span></span>