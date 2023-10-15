ROUNDUP: BBCHS volleyball wins Moldenhauer Classic; Four area boys soccer teams advance in regionals

(Saturday) VOLLEYBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais Moldenhauer Classic

Bradley-Bourbonnais went 4-0 to claim the Moldenhauer Classic championship. Kankakee went 3-1 to throughout the tournament to help claim third place. Wilmington took fifth out of 12 teams with a 3-1 record. Momence placed eighth with a 1-3 record throughout the tournament. Beecher earned 10th with a 1-3 record. Manteno placed 11th place with a 1-3 record.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Myah Crawford and Emilee Fitzgerald were both named to the all-tournament team. Kankakee’s Nikkel Johnson and Breanna Lamie were named to the all-tournament team. Momence’s Lexi Hamann and Wilmington’s Lexi Liaromatis were also named to the all-tournament team.

St. Thomas More Tournament

Cissna Park went 5-0 in the St. Thomas More Tournament with wins over Payson Seymour (25-14, 25-10), Galena (27-26, 27-26), Mt. Pulaski (25-19, 25-16) in pool play. They went on to claim a semifinal victory over Tri-Valley (25-23, 25-23) before besting Trinity River (25-18, 25-21) in the championship match. Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with 51 kills and 22 digs throughout the entire tournament. Sophie Duis totaled 10 blocks and eight aces. Brooklyn Stadeli tallied 27 kills, 24 digs and six aces. Ava Morrical chipped in 126 assists. Lucht and Morrical were both named to the all-tournament team.

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional semifinals: (2)Herscher 7, (7)Coal City 0

Herscher advanced to the regional championship against Peotone at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Luis Parra recorded four goals to help lead the Tigers. Jaden Jaime added two goals and two assists. James Holohan contributed one goal and two assists. Charlie Benoit chipped in two assists and goalkeeper Henry Crain hauled in six saves.

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

IHSA Class 1A Hoopeston Regional semifinals: (5)Watseka 2, (3)Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1

Watseka advanced tot the regional championship against Hoopeston at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Owen Avelar led the Warriors with one goal and one assists. David Bell tallied one goal and Jose Tobar had an assist. Drake Potter recored seven saves in net.

IHSA Class 1A St. Anne Regional semifinals: (1)Oakwood 7, (8)St. Anne 0

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

IHSA Class 3A Minooka Regional quarterfinals: (6)Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, (8)Eisenhower 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais advanced to the regional semifinal round against Moline at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.

IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional semifinals: (3)Peotone 7, (6)Reed-Custer 1

Peotone advanced to the regional championship against Herscher at 5 p.m. Wednesday. No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Brady Schultz paced the Comets with a goal off an assist by Jayden Bustos. Josh Conger tallied eight saves in net.

IHSA Class 1A St. Anne Regional semifinals: (4)St. Joseph-Ogden 9, (6)Central 0

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Local Hole-in-One

On Oct. 12th, Tony Curtis of Crown Point, Ind., recorded a hole-in-one on the 14th hole at Oak Springs Golf Course. He used a 9 iron to ace the shot. It was witnessed by Anthony Lucito.