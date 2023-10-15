IESA: BUGC boys win cross country state; Manteno's Goranson takes second in girls race

The best middle school cross country runners in the state gathered at Normal's Maxwell Park for the IESA Cross Country State Finals Saturday, where Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center's boys dominated.

In the Class 4A State Finals, the Tigers were crowned state champions in dominant fashion, with their score of 133 good for a commanding title win, 22 points ahead of second-place Arlington Heights Thomas.

Brayden Domont finished sixth (10:41.50) to lead the Tigers, with Kyler Savini not far behind in ninth (10:48.50). Luca Nims finished 20th (11:08.70) to give the Tigers three top-20 runners. Lucas Piper (58th, 11:42.00), Ty Piper (88th, 11:43.30), Liam Piper (131st, 12:12.70) and Sebastian Sadulla (160th, 12:28.20) rounded out the championship scoring Saturday. Other championship team members include Logan Baker, Landon Johnson and Micah Lanum.

Limestone took 23rd in Class 3A. A pair of area teams competed in Class 1A, St. George (11th) and St. Paul's (14th). St Paul's' Max West finished 10th overall (11:37.50).

On the girls side, Manteno's Klarke Goranson finished second in the Class 3A race. Her time of 11:45.90 was bested only by state champion Graceleen Mabry of Prospect Heights MacArthur (11:41.0). Goranson was the leading runner for Manteno, who finished 23rd as a team.

South Wilmington competed in the Class 1A girls final and finished 24th.