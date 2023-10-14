BOYS GOLF: Boecker's prep career ends with silver medal

Not long after he began walking, Trey Boecker began golfing.

And he’s never stopped.

Boecker, a senior at Grant Park, has been golfing as long as he can remember. And out of the countless rounds at scores of different courses, perhaps no moments on the golf course were as magical for Boecker as the moments at last weekend’s IHSA Class 1A Boys Golf State Finals, where he fired a two-day score of 145 to tie for the silver medal.

River Ridge’s Thomas Hereau won the championship with a 143. Boecker, Beau Eftink (Quincy Notre Dame) and Liam Lodding (Harvest Christian Academy) each shot a 145 at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Boecker finished his career with three straight trips to state, finishing third as a sophomore in 2021 and 25th last fall, before earning his best finish at his last event, the first one he didn’t take the top individual spot after taking his third-straight medalist honor at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Bill Breeden Memorial All-Area Classic to open the year and never looking back.

“Ever since I got a taste of it as a sophomore the goal was to get a state championship coming into junior or senior year,” Boecker said. “I was a little disappointed, but I also had a good high school career, especially senior year.

“My first non-medalist event came at state, so I can’t be too disappointed.”

Despite running into heavy winds by the fifth hole and rain by the turn, Boecker fired a 74 on the first day, which kept him within four shots of Hereau. By the time he sunk a 30-foot birdie on the third hole Saturday, Boecker knew he was going to factor into the finish.

“When I saw I was in fifth coming into the second day, I knew I had a shot for a top finish,” Boecker said. “When I made that big birdie putt on that third hole ... I knew I was going to be in it.”

The way Boecker wrapped up his high school golf career left Grant Park coach Andy Dillman at nearly a literal loss for words.

“I don’t know the right adjective to describe it,” Dillman said. “It’s a once in a lifetime experience to have and am glad to have it because he is a great kid.

“It’s definitely unique and historic for Grant Park.”

The only year Boecker didn’t make the final day of state was his freshman year, when there was no State Finals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That was the senior year for 2021 Grant Park graduate Ryan Dulin, a three-time state qualifier in his own right and a passer of the torch to Boecker.

“There’s not another coach that’s been more spoiled than I have in any sport the last seven years,” Dillman said. “I might be embellishing a little bit, but I can’t think of any other golf coach that has had that in this area the past seven years.

“I’m extremely fortunate to be a recipient of those two talents.”

Dulin was the first one to show Boecker the ropes at the high school level, helping pave the way for a new wave of prominent area golfers that include Boecker, Kankakee senior Paul Azzarelli and a bevy of Beecher Bobcats, who made their second team trip to state in three years, taking ninth last weekend.

With so many great local players blossoming, from schools as small as his own Grant Park to as large as Bradley-Bourbonnais, in an area not typically known for a strong golf presence, Boecker got to sharpen his sword against some good competition over the years, but one local competitor in particular was his favorite to square off against.

“Definitely Paul [Azzarelli],” Boecker said. “Coming in last year he gave me a run for my money, and I always enjoyed seeing Paul and Kankakee on the schedule because I know we’ll have a good competition.

“He’s made me a better player and I feel I made him a better player,” he added. “Same thing with Beecher, those guys are always really good.”

And what has made Boecker himself such a talented golfer? To Dillman, the mental aspect of his game is better than any set area like driving, chipping or putting. But what really sets him apart is just simply who he is.

“He’s just a humble kid, a great kid,” Dillman said. “He has great parents and is someone you would aspire your kids to be like.

“He’s driven and he wants to get better at golf every day.”

After he graduates from Grant Park, Boecker will continue his golf career at Illinois Central College in East Peoria. Not only will he continue his athletic career when he does so, but he’ll also continue to do his favorite thing in the world.

“There’s just something about golf,” Boecker said. “Peace of mind, it gets you away from real world stuff, and there’s no better feeling to me than when you have shot in mind and execute it to perfection and hit that perfect golf shot.”