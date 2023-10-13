FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Kankakee's fourth shutout keeps Kays undefeated; Momence gets back on track at Watseka

FRIDAY

(6A-2)Kankakee 63, Thornton 0

The Kankakee defense held its opponent scoreless for the fourth time this season while the offense saw seven different players to combine for nine touchdowns.

Jakell Hill ran for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 10 carries. James “Dink” Stampley had a dozen carries for 84 yards and had a pair of catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Ja’Kari Lewis had a 65-yard touchdown run and Phillip Turner ran in a 7-yard score.

Cedric Terrell III completed 6-of-10 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns and added another touchdown and 41 more yards on the ground. Quaylan Hardict caught a pair of 20-yard touchdown passes.

Kankakee (8-0) will host Crete-Monee at 6 p.m. Friday in a battle of Southland Athletic Conference unbeatens.

(2A-RV)Momence 36, Watseka 7

Erick Castillo needed just nine attempts to accumulate 123 yards and three touchdowns on five completions, as well as an interception, as Momence improved to 7-1. Tyrelle Autman caught two of those touchdowns and totaled 96 yards on three catches. Marchello Draine had nine carries for a team-high 74 yards and a touchdown and also caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown. Easton Newberry had 10 rushes for 27 yards and a touchdown and threw a 28-yard touchdown to Brogan Halpin. Terence Autman added 67 rushing yards.

Andrew Shoemaker recorded a 2-yard touchdown run to help pace the Warriors. DaVinnci Lane contributed 13 carries for a team-high 37 yards on the ground.

Momence (7-1) will visit Georgetown Ridge-Farm at 7 p.m. Thursday. Watseka (1-7) will host Hoopeston at 7 p.m. Friday.

Reed-Custer 42, Streator 36

Reed-Custer held on for a six-point win despite being outscored 16-8 in the fourth quarter. Rex Pfeifer led the Comets with a team-high 28 carries for 184 yards and four touchdown runs. Travis Bohac added 13 attempts for 129 yards and a score. Jacob Reardon completed a 48-yard touchdown pass Pfeifer as well as 80 yards on the ground on 13 attempts.

Reed-Custer (3-5) will visit Lisle at 7 p.m. Friday.

Coal City 45, Herscher 7

Landin Benson totaled 14 carries for 218 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Coalers. Reis Scheer added three attempts for 46 yards and a touchdown. Zander Meents completed 2-of-4 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Jim Feeney had a 70-yard touchdown reception. Gavin Carpenter recorded a 86-yard kickoff return for a score. Aidan Christopher had one sack and two solo tackles. Rey Gonzalez and Gabe McHugh each had one interception. Joe Watson chipped in a 6-yard touchdown catch.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Coal City (6-2) will travel to Manteno (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. Herscher (2-6) will host Peotone (5-3) at the same time and date.

Peotone 40, Lisle 0

Chase Rivera totaled 24 carries for 219 yards and four touchdowns to help lead the Blue Devils. Jayden Rodriguez recorded 22 rushing attempts for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Peotone (5-3) will visit Herscher (2-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Central 16, Iroquois West 12

Central outscored Iroquois West 16-0 in the fourth quarter to earn a come-from-behind victory.

Aidan Podowicz totaled eight carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns as well as completing 7-of-13 pass attempts for 75 yards to help lead the Comets. Evan Cox added seven rushing attempts for 39 yards, which was four more rushing yards than teammate Ethan Faulkner had on 12 attempts. Maddex Miner grabbed four receptions for 49 yards.

Christian Gaytan paced the Raiders with 124 yards and a score on 28 rushing attempts. CJ Perzee completed 2-of-4 passes for 17 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to Dean Clendenen. Izayah Hargett had six carries for 19 yards.

Central (4-4) will visit Salt Fork at 7 p.m. Friday and Iroquois West (3-5) will travel to Westville at the same time and date.

Hope Academy 57, Bishop McNamara 0

No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish. Bishop McNamara (3-5) will host St. Edward at 7 p.m. Friday.

SATURDAY

Milford-Cissna Park 34, Biggsville West Central 18

The Bearcats improved to 6-2 and extended their winning streak to four games with Saturday’s road win. Gavin Schunke had 14 carries for 153 yards and three touchdowns and completed 6-of-7 passes for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Caleb Clutteur, who had four catches for 68 yards. Tyler Neukomm ran for 45 yards on 15 carries and Jream Renteria had a 30-yard reception.

Milford-Cissna Park (6-2) concludes the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday at Schlarman.

St. Thomas More 58, St. Anne 16

The Sabers improved to 8-0 Saturday night at St. Anne. Grant Pomaranski completed 4-of-9 passes for 43 yards and a touchdown to Jordan Davis, who totaled 38 yards on a pair of receptions. Pomaranski also had 20 yards on three attempts. Chris Link had 23 yards on 11 rushes.

The Cardinals (2-6) are at Ashton-Franklin Center at 6 p.m. Friday.