FOOTBALL: Farrell, Wilmington run away from Manteno

WILMINGTON — For nearly 30 years now, Wilmington has spent its October Friday nights in the hunt for conference championships and preparing to make lengthy postseason runs under head coach Jeff Reents.

And almost all of those teams have had a running back in Reents’ and offensive coordinator Barry Southall’s double wing offense gash defenses consistently to lead those teams, from the likes of Damien Anderson and Tony Vercelli on either end of the turn of the century, to more contemporary backs like Colin James and Jacob Friddle.

This year, that go-to guy is unquestionably junior Kyle Farrell.

And Farrell proved that again Friday, as the area’s leading rusher tallied 246 of the Wildcats’ 436 rushing yards and scored four of the team’s seven rushing touchdowns to help lead the hosts to a 56-13 home win over Manteno.

The Wildcats improved to 7-1 and 6-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, earning at least a share of the conference crown with a week to play. Manteno now sits at 4-4 (4-2).

“He’ll be the first to tell you it’s about his blocking up front, but his experience last year as a sophomore, he’s just grown from that,” Reents said of Farrell. “... He deserves what he’s getting and I love that he gives up the accolades for everyone else, but he’s a special kid.”

On the second play from scrimmage, Reid Juster picked off Manteno quarterback Connor Harrod to give the Wildcats the ball at the Panthers’ 37-yard line.

Two more plays later, Farrell took his first carry of the evening 31 yards untouched to give the hosts a 7-0 lead just 96 seconds into the game.

The Panthers responded as quickly as they could, as Herrod found a wide-open Porter Chandler over the middle, with the 6-foot-3 senior finding a crease before turning up the field and to the house for a 78-yard equalizer.

But the Wildcats responded in turn with a nine-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard Farrell touchdown eight minutes into the quarter to give the Wildcats a 14-7 lead that only grew from there.

As the Wilmington defense held Manteno to a whopping -25 rushing yards in the first half and allowed Herrod to complete just five of his first 24 pass attempts, the Wildcats kept their own offense firing on all cylinders.

Braeden Anderson dove over the pile for a 1-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter before a trio of big play touchdowns followed before the half — a 49-yard touchdown run by Farrell, a 61-yard touchdown run by Ryan Kettman and a 31-yard screen pass touchdown from Cade McCubbin to Anderson with a minute left in the half to make it a 42-7 affair.

After seeing the big play go in his team’s favor early on, Panthers coach RJ Haines noted that as the Wildcats were able to stay steady, the big plays followed with them.

“The big play early was huge, getting on the board like that, and we knew we had to back it up and repeat it, and that was the difficult part about it,” Haines said. “We had some opportunities tonight to score the ball, we had a couple decent drives, but weren’t able to run the ball.

“As far as Wilmington goes, just stopping them was an issue,” he added. “We didn’t have enough up front, and they executed and we didn’t.”

Farrell’s fourth touchdown of the night was an 8-yard score three plays into the third quarter to run the clock at 49-7. Lucas Rink ran in the final Wilmington touchdown from 26 yards out with three minutes remaining before Herrod connected with Quinn Borden as time expired for a 31-yard score.

As the Wildcats won their seventh game in a row and clinched at least a share of the conference crown, Farrell knows the Wildcats are starting to find their groove.

“We’re really coming together and gelling as a team,” Farrell said. “The seniors are leading really well, [we’re] a close group of guys, they’re playing their cans off and it’s great to play with them.”

Friday’s game was moved up an hour early due to anticipated storms. Before the game, the Wildcats held their fall sports senior night ceremony, and during halftime, the undefeated 1973 team was recognized for their 50th anniversary and the 2003 team, which went 13-1 and finished second in Class 3A and was quarterbacked by nine-year MLB pitcher Tanner Roark, was recognized for their 20th anniversary.

“To see those guys was awesome and the tradition continues,” Reents said. “When we talk about [making the playoffs] 27 years in a row, a lot of those kids started that, and we want to continue that football community and keep that going.

“It’s something special that we don’t take for granted.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Farrell needed 19 carries to tally his 246 yards and four touchdowns. Kettman added 84 yards and a score on four rushes. Anderson caught the only McCubbin pass for a 31-yard touchdown and added a dozen yards and a touchdown on three carries. Jake Castle had 30 yards on five attempts. Brandon Moran had a sack and two additional tackles for loss, as the Wilmington defense totaled seven tackles for loss as a team.

Herrod finished the night 12-for-40 for 238 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Chandler had five catches for 138 yards and a touchdown. Borden caught a 31-yard touchdown. Kai Pon had a team-high 29 rushing yards on four carries and Aidan Dotson had a 25-yard reception.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Wildcats will head to Streator (2-6) at 7 p.m. Friday, where they will look to close out sole possession of the ICE championship. The Panthers host Coal City (6-2) at the same time and need a win to qualify for the IHSA playoffs.

“We have high character kids and they’re committed,” Haines said. “I told them we have to put a really good week of practice in and go to work Monday because it’s hard to win football games when we make that many mistakes.”