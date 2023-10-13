FOOTBALL: Boilers' dominant first half at Stagg leads to sixth win

PALOS HEIGHTS — In less-than-ideal conditions on a wet Friday night at Stagg, Bradley-Bourbonnais accomplished something that none of its last six teams were able to do — win six regular season games.

Competing on a slippery turf field with slight winds that eventually gusted, the Boilermakers mustered up four rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns en route to a 49-27 victory over the Chargers to improve to 6-2, which gave the team their first 6-win season since their 2016-17 team that went 10-1 overall, and clinched their second playoff berth in as many years.

“It’s huge [to clinch a playoff berth],” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Mike Kohl said of his team’s 22-point road win. “I told these guys when I called them up, ‘we can win six games with the schedule that we’ve got,’ and we beat a couple of really good teams this year already, so we’re excited.

In order to get back on track following last week’s 41-17 road loss to Lincoln-Way West, the Boilermakers got things jump-started thanks to their defense in the opening quarter, which forced three turnovers and a turnover on downs.

Between the Chargers’ first three possessions in the first quarter, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ defense got an opening possession blocked punt by AJ Mancilla, followed by a 35-yard near-pick-six by Jaeden Clark that was stopped a yard shy of a touchdown and then forced a fumble that was recovered by a crowd of Boilermaker defenders — each of which set up prime real estate for their offense.

All three of the visitors’ forced turnovers led to short touchdown drives by their offense, leaving them to pull ahead to a quick 21-0 lead within the first seven minutes of play. Ethan Kohl opened the carnage with a 1-yard touchdown run on a quarterback sneak, followed by a 1-yard touchdown run up the middle by running back Marquise Allen and then a wide open 5-yard touchdown reception by receiver Gavin Kohl.

On Stagg’s fourth offensive possession, the Chargers got all the way down to the Bradley-Bourbonnais’ 11-yard line and looked like they were in prime position to score their first touchdown. That’s when BBCHS defensive back Ly’Zale Edmon secured a pass breakup in the end zone on a 4th-and-6 attempt at the end on the first quarter to force a turnover on downs that kept the home team scoreless throughout the first 12 minutes.

The only other score before halftime came on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Luke Allen that helped give the Boilermakers a 28-0 halftime lead.

“I’m proud of our defense,” Ethan Kohl said. “We’ve had some up and downs with our defense, and our offense as well, and so bouncing back like that in the first half giving up zero points, I’m so proud of the defense because they played their butts off.”

With a 28-0 halftime lead Bradley-Bourbonnais was able to remain in control in the second half despite being outscored 27-21 between the final two quarters.

The Boilermakers’ offense took the opening possession of the second half 57 yards, ending with a 1-yard touchdown run by Kenvontae Sutton. It helped churn nearly six minutes off the clock before Stagg produced back-to-back touchdowns following a 1-yard quarterback touchdown run by Lebarion Gilmore and then a 58-yard pick-six by Anthony Sukalo on a screen pass intended for Aaron late in the third, leaving Stagg to cut the lead to 35-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded their first two possessions of the fourth with two touchdowns apiece, with Bradley-Bourbonnais’ final two scores coming off another 1-yard quarterback sneak by Kohl and a 50-yard touchdown reception by Allen.

“Me and Luke have been connecting all year as well as our whole high school careers,” Ethan Kohl said of his talented wideout. “So I’m proud of our offense for bouncing back after that pick-six, which was my bad...I’m proud of Luke [Allen] and our offensive line for bouncing back.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Ethan Kohl accounted for five touchdowns (three passing and two rushing) and completed 14-of-23 pass attempts for 327 yards to help lead the Boilermakers. Sutton added 37 yards and one touchdown on the ground off seven carries. Allen hauled in three receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Kohl had five catches for 91 yards and a score. Edmon had an interception and Jaedin Tims had one sack. Tyran “Tiny” Bender grabbed three receptions for 90 yards. Aaron contributed 33 rushing yards and a touchdown as well as 23 receiving yards.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-2) will host Lincoln-Way Central at 7 p.m. Friday for its senior night.