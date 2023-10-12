ROUNDUP: Coal City boys soccer kicks past Mac in regionals; St. Anne tops Iroquois West

(Wednesday) BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional quarterfinals: (7)Coal City 5, (9)Bishop McNamara 1

Coal City advanced to the regional semifinals at 10 a.m. against Herscher at Reed-Custer Saturday. The Coalers were led by five separate players — Timi Shabani, Trey Buck, Dylan Fatal, Creed Macaluso and Colton Lemmons — who scored goals. Carter Nicholson hauled in 11 saves.

Bishop McNamara’s season came to an end in the quarterfinal round. Rafael Medina paced the Fightin’ Irish with one goal. Goalkeeper Juan Torres grabbed nine saves in net.

IHSA Class 1A St. Anne Regional quarterfinals: (8)St. Anne 7, (9)Iroquois West 2

St. Anne advanced to the regional semifinals against Oakwood at 10 a.m. Saturday at home with a five-goal victory over the Raiders. No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

No individual stats were available for Iroquois West.

(Thursday)

(Thursday)

VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee 2, Thornwood 0

Kankakee extended its winning streak to 15 games with a 25-11, 25-12, straight-set win to improve to 19-7 and 9-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference. Na’Kyrah Cooks led the Kays with four aces. Nikkel Johnson added five kills and three aces. Aniya Lewis contributed four kills and Mikyla Lawrence had 14 assists.

Watseka 2, Hoopeston 0

Watseka picked up a 25-8, 25-16, straight-set win to improve its record to 23-7 overall. Haven Meyer totaled seven blocks, five aces and five digs to lead the Warriors. Lauren Tegtmeyer added six kills, which was two more kills than teammate Ella Smith. Christa Holohan tallied nine assists.

Cissna Park 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

Cissna Park earned a 25-15, 25-16, two-set win to improve to 25-3 overall on the season. Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with eight kills and two blocks. Ava Morrical added 23 assists and nine digs. Josie Neukomm tallied seven kills, which was two more kills than teammates Brooklyn Stadeli and Sophie Duis.

Milford 2, Iroquois West 0

Milford edged Iroquois West 25-12, 25-7, by a combined 31 points to improve to 22-6 and 9-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with nine kills. Stephanie Sterrenberg contributed five kills. Hunter Mowrey had 12 assists, seven kills and five aces.

No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

Coal City 2, Reed-Custer 0

Coal City earned a 26-24, 25-22, two-set win on its annual Megan Bugg Yellow Night. Emma Rodriguez recorded 11 kills, six digs and two aces to help lead the Coalers. Aubrey Mellen added 12 setting assists, three digs, one kill and an ace. Kenzie Hespen tallied three kills, two digs and two aces.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Manteno 2, Herscher 1

Manteno topped Herscher in a third-set tiebreaker (25-21, 21-25, 25-14) to help earn its ninth win of the season. Brynn Nikonchuk registered 11 kills, five digs and an ace to help lead the Panthers. Danika Fletcher added 17 assists, 13 digs and an ace. Maddie Gesky tallied eight kills, four aces and three digs.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Grant Park 2, Illinois Lutheran 0

Grant Park claimed a 25-22, 25-22, two-set win. Natalie Smiley led the Dragons with four kills and five blocks. Elizabeth Voigt recorded nine assists, five kills and two blocks. Allison Roberts chipped in two kills and Alejandra Maldonado had a team-high 15 assists.

Wilmington 2, Peotone 0

Wilmington claimed a 25-14, 27-25, straight-set win on its Volley for the Cure match. Clara Smith led the Wildcats with 13 assists, four digs, two kills and an ace. Rachel Smith tallied seven digs, five kills and three blocks. Lexi Liaromatis had 16 digs and one ace.

Mia Connolley paced the Blue Devils with 11 kills and one block. Allie Werner totaled 17 assists and Alexa Matichak contributed four kills and two blocks. Ashley Veltman chipped in five kills.

River Valley Conference Tournament

Momence 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Momence earned a 25-17, 25-23, two-set win over G-SW in the RVC Tournament. No individual stats were available for Momence.

Eva Henderson paced the Panthers with seven digs, four kills and two aces. Addison Fair finished with 10 digs, three kills and an ace. Olivia Siano had 11 digs and one ace.