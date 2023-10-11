ROUNDUP: Kankakee volleyball extends win streak; Milford, Watseka, Cissna Park earn VVC wins

High school VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee 2, Bloom 0

Kankakee extended its winning streak to 14 games with a 25-8, 25-16 straight-set win against Bloom to improve to 18-7 and 8-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference. No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Milford 2, Bismarck-Henning 1

Milford claimed a third-set tiebreaker victory (23-25, 27-25, 25-17) in comeback fashion to improve to 21-6 overall. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with 21 kills and 19 digs. Emma McEwen added 15 digs, seven kills, five assists and two aces. Hunter Mowrey tallied 19 assists, 11 kills, 13 digs and three aces.

Cissna Park 2, Schlarman 0

Cissna Park earned a 25-7, 25-14, two-set win to improve to 24-3 overall. Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with five kills and five aces. Ava Morrical contributed 22 assists, four aces and four digs. Brooklyn Stadeli and Sophie Duis had four kills apiece.

Watseka 2, Salt Fork 0

Watseka recorded a 25-16, 25-21 straight-set win to improve to 22-7 overall. Ella Smith led the Warriors with 11 digs, eight kills and a block. Christa Holohan contributed a team-high 12 assists. Brianna Denault tallied five aces, which was two more aces than teammate Noel Schroeder. Megan Martin chipped in six kills.

Coal City 2, Herscher 0

Coal City edged Herscher 27-25, 25-15 to improve to 18-10 and 10-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Emma Rodriguez totaled 13 kills and nine digs to help lead the Coalers. Kayla Henline added eight setting assists, six digs and four kills. Paige Walker had seven digs, six kills and one ace.

Kennedi Huston paced the Tigers with 11 digs, six kills and four assists. Izzie Mendell totaled six assists, three kills and two aces. Ayla Summers had 12 digs and four kills.

Wilmington 2, Lisle 0

Wilmington picked up a 25-13, 25-14 two-set win against the Lions. Reese Van Duyne led the Wildcats with six kills. Rachel Smith added 11 digs, four kills and three blocks. Alyssa Johnston and Molly Southall had four kills apiece.

Reed-Custer 2, Peotone 0

Reed-Custer bested the Blue Devils in two-sets, winning 25-22, 25-18. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Ashley Veltman paced the Blue Devils with nine digs, five kills and two points. Mia Connolley contributed four kills, and Ella Stupegia had six digs. Allie Werner chipped in eight assists.

Streator 2, Manteno 0

Manteno dropped to 8-14 overall with a 12-25, 11-25 straight-set loss to the Bulldogs. Brynn Nikonchuk paced the Panthers with four kills and four digs. Bri Wilson added five digs and four assists. Mackenzie Hespen had two kills, one dig and an ace.