GAME OF THE WEEK: Manteno at Wilmington

Manteno (4-3) at Wilmington (6-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Panthers

Players to watch: LB/RB Nolan Worobey, WR/DB Ashton Brazeau

Panthers on offense: With a deep backfield consisting of Niko Akiyama, Kai Pon and Worobey to go along with an even deeper group of receivers consisting of Brazeau, Porter Chandler, Aidan Dotson and Kyle McCullough, sophomore quarterback Connor Harrod has taken advantage of the bevy of skill talent around him as he’s developed into the leader of the huddle, with his 1,123 passing yards good for fourth in the area. As Harrod’s developed, so has the Panthers offense, as they’ve scored at least three touchdowns in four of their five conference games. Brazeau hauled in a deep touchdown against Reed-Custer last week, providing the deep play threat the Panthers will need to bring to Wilmington Friday.

Panthers on defense: While the Panthers have had a knack for shootouts over the years, this year’s defensive group has gotten better as the year has gone on, allowing 20 points or less in two of their past three games. While Kade Kasiewicz and his 113 tackles lead the defense, coach RJ Haines and his staff know that more linebackers will have to be active in hunting down whichever Wildcat totes the rock out of the double wing. Worobey, Dotson and Akiyama will be three of those backers alongside Kasiewicz, with the foursome looking to keep the ‘Cats from busting free. Not only will they have to keep things in front, they’ll also need to stay disciplined and avoid giving the Wildcats free yards by jumping on long counts, something Wilmington usually seems to pull off well.

Wildcats

Players to watch: DB/TE/K Reid Juster, OL/DL Brody Benson

Wildcats on offense: The double wing offense is to Wilmington what pizza is to the rest of us — it’s never the most flashy, but it’ll hardly ever leave you disappointed and when it’s good, it’s really good. Kyle Farrell leads the area in rushing (1,174 yards) and rushing touchdowns (19), but whether it’s Jake Castle, Braeden Anderson, Hunter Osipavicius or Ryan Kettman, the Wildcats seem to be having success handing it off to whoever behind Benson and their line, running for over 2,000 yards as a team. They’ll look to milk the clock and keep Manteno’s electric offense off the field as much as possible, but also won’t mind Farrell repeating his three-score performance from a week ago.

Wildcats on defense: Speaking of a week ago, the Wilmington defense had one of the most impressive area performances in recent memory when it held Coal City without a first down in last Friday’s 28-0 win. After shutting down a potent ground-heavy offense in the Coalers, the tides turn to a Manteno offense typically known for its spread passing attack, although this year’s Panthers offense has shown tremendous balance. Juster and the secondary have answered the test in matchups against teams who keep things spread out, allowing Aurora Christian, Reed-Custer and Herscher to a combined 21 points this season. In fact, they haven’t allowed more than two touchdowns in a game since a 27-21 loss to Seneca in Week 1.

Pick: The Panthers need to upend either the Wildcats this week or Coal City in Week 9 to qualify for the postseason. They’ll certainly come ready, but Wilmington is never an easy place to win. Wilmington 31, Manteno 16

