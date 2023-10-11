FOOTBALL: Week 8 capsules

<strong>Kankakee (7-0) at Thornton (2-5)</strong>

Game time: 6 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/WR/DB James “Dink” Stampley, OL/DL Elijah Faulkner

Preview: The Kays are just a pair of wins away from their second undefeated regular season in the past three years, with Friday serving as their final road trip on that quest. The defense has three shutouts on the year and hasn’t allowed a double-digit point total since Week 1’s 33-26 win over Nazareth, with Faulkner and his two sacks last week the latest Kay defender to break out. Stampley continues to shine alongside Tony Phillips as the Kays’ multi-use slot receivers and running backs, while Stampley has also emerged as a part of the Kankakee secondary. With a regular season finale and de facto Southland Athletic Conference title game against Crete-Monee waiting in Week 9, the Kays will look to stay healthy and stay rolling this week.

Pick: Kankakee 48, Thornton 7

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-2) at Stagg (3-4)</strong>

Game time: 6 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: OL Will Heil, DB Alan Rogers

Preview: The Boilermakers saw a 17-7 win turn into a 41-17 defeat at Lincoln-Way West last week, but they’ve got another opportunity for their first six-win season since 2017 this week. As they continue to look for consistent action on the ground, Heil and the rest of the Boilers’ experienced line will look to create holes for the running back tandem of Marquise Aaron and Kenvontae Sutton. Defensively, Stagg quarterback Lebarion Gilmore will look to make plays with both his arm and legs, leaving ample opportunity for Rogers and the secondary to make some plays of their own. The Chargers need to win out to make the postseason as the Boilers look to solidify their own seeding and reach the sixth win that automatically secures a playoff bid.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 31, Stagg 17

<strong>Bishop McNamara (3-4) at Hope Academy (6-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/WR/DB Julius May, WR/FB/DE Dom Panozzo

Preview: A week after a heartbreaking 19-12 loss to Chicago Christian, the Fightin’ Irish now have their backs against the wall, needing to start a two-game winning streak to make the playoffs when they visit an Eagles team one game back in the Chicagoland Christian Conference standings. They employed a new-look offense that revolved around May, Panozzo and Jaydon Wright in the backfield together, using shifts, counters and options to throw off defenses. The trio will potentially see action together again this week, but in passing downs, expect them to be on the receiving end of passes from Karter Krutsinger, who made several big third-down throws last week.

Pick: Hope Academy 28, Bishop McNamara 14

<strong>Momence (6-1) at Watseka (1-6)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Momence — WR/DB Tyrelle Autman, DB/WR Damon Cox; Watseka — QB/LB Andrew Shoemaker, RB/DB DaVincci Lane

Preview: With Momence qualified for the postseason and Watseka eliminated from contention, this matchup is one of the few area games without postseason qualification stakes attached, but both teams have plenty of reason to look for a W. Momence, who may find itself in either Class 1A or 2A come playoff time, suffered its first defeat at Bismarck-Henning last week and will look to avoid a late-season losing streak. For Watseka, pride is at hand, as is the goal of beating last year’s one-win total. Shoemaker and Lane combined to account for all of the Warriors’ scoring in last week’s loss to Westville and will look to continue making progress as juniors. Autman led Momence in receiving last week and helps stretch defenses thin as another lethal skill player to account for. Cox is tied for the team lead with three interceptions and will surely look to ballhawk again this week.

Pick: Momence 35, Watseka 14

<strong>Iroquois West (3-4) at Central (3-4)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Iroquois West — WR/DB Carlos Estrella, WR/S Dean Clendenen; Central — QB/S Aidan Podowicz, RB/LB Ethan Faulkner

Preview: Perhaps no matchup in the area carries more implications than this Vermilion Valley Football Conference. The winner keeps its drive for five alive while the loser will get a head start on the winter sports season in a couple weeks. Clendenen accounted for all 61 of the Raiders’ receiving yards last week and hauled in a score, but it’s the defensive side where IW has shined. Estrella and Jose Alvarado each had pick-sixes last week, they shut out Georgetown-Ridge Farm the week before and held Momence to what had been its lowest offensive output of the season two weeks ago. Podowicz will look to solve that defensive puzzle by finding Maddex Miner early and often, as well as joining Faulkner, who scored both touchdowns in last week’s 14-7 win over Hoopeston, in the run game.

Pick: Iroquois West 24, Central 21

<strong>Coal City (5-2) at Herscher (2-5)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Coal City — RB/LB Gavin Carpenter, WR/DB Gabe McHugh; Herscher — WR/CB Mason Roberts, QB/DB Tanner Jones

Preview: A week after a shutout loss to Wilmington, the Coalers are sure to bring their A-game on the road as they look to rebound this week, likely to once again establish Landin Benson and the ground attack. Carpenter isn’t just the heart and soul of the defense, but also a talented back in his own right and will spell Benson with tough runs of his own. McHugh is two months into his high school football career after transferring from Gardner-South Wilmington and has solidified his presence. Jones and Roberts connected for a pair of touchdown passes last week, and although Kenneth Royal, Alek Draper and the run game will need to come up in big situations, it’s the budding passing game that will have to be clicking once again for the Tigers to earn the upset.

Pick: Coal City 28, Herscher 14

<strong>Lisle (1-6) at Peotone (4-3)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/S Chase Rivera, OL/DL Landen Hamm

Preview: The Blue Devils have what appears to be a pretty comfortable weekend ahead on paper, but they also know they’ve lost their last three meetings with the Lions, meaning no current Peotone High School student has been in high school since the last Peotone win over Lisle. If that changes Friday, the Blue Devils will qualify for the postseason with a week to spare. Rivera has been a factor on the ground, in the air and defensively for the Blue Devils and will play a hand in all three areas again. As Peotone focuses on Lisle’s own ground-heavy approach, the push gained in the trenches will be a focal point. And with standouts like Hamm anchoring that line, the Blue Devils have to like their chances.

Pick: Peotone 42, Lisle 20

<strong>Streator (2-5) at Reed-Custer (2-5)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/DB Landen Robinson, RB/LB Rex Pfeifer

Preview: The Comets saw their postseason hopes all but evaporate with their gut-wrenching 21-20 loss to Manteno last week, but there’s no quit in coach Gavin Johnston’s group. Pfeifer neared 300 yards last week and has been one of the most formidable backs in the area, as his 1,022 yards make him just the second 11-Man area back to reach 1,000 yards. After Peotone ran for over 400 yards and five touchdowns against the Bulldogs last week, Pfeifer and his blockers up front have to be salivating at the thought of what could be Friday. But to keep the Bulldogs honest, Robinson has proven more than capable as the top receiving threat for quarterback Jacob Reardon.

Pick: Reed-Custer 42, Streator 20

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park (5-2) at Biggsville West Central (3-4)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: QB/DB Gavin Schunke, OL/DL Preston Janssen

Preview: Perhaps no offense in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association is as hot as the Bearcats, who have scored at least 70 points in each of their last two games, including a 72-8 thrashing at South Beloit in last week’s highly-anticipated matchup. Schunke scored three different ways in that touchdown, throwing for three scores, running one and catching one. Whatever magic he and Tyler Neukomm, who went over the 1,000 rushing yard mark last week for the second straight season, want to try and perform, Janssen and the line have been giving them the time to do just that. The defense has also been stout, scoring two touchdowns two weeks ago against St. Anne and only allowing one last week.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 50, Biggsville West Central 18

<strong>St. Thomas More (7-0) at St. Anne (2-5)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB/DB Chris Link, DB/RB Jaqorri Wyatt

Preview: The Cardinals earned their second win of the season last week with a 63-16 homecoming win over Schlarman, giving them running clock victories in both wins this season. The challenge will be much stiffer against the unbeaten Sabers this weekend, but fortunately St. Anne appears to finally be getting healthy. Link and Wyatt both returned last week and were immediate impacts, as Link found the house twice on just four carries and Wyatt returned a kickoff for a touchdown of his own. As they look to finish their first season in the I8FA and first football season of any kind in decades, the Cardinals would love a state-shocking upset in the closing couple weeks.

Pick: St. Thomas More 48, St. Anne 24