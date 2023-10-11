FOOTBALL: Kankakee, Wilmington keep spots in AP Polls

A week after five area football teams found themselves ranked in the IHSA AP Polls, just two of those schools are in their respective top 10 this week, with both teams keeping the high rankings they’ve had for much of the season.

Kankakee, the only undefeated team in the current Class 6A IHSA playoff outlook, remains second in Class 6A, sitting behind East St. Louis. The Kays received two first-place votes after a 46-0 win against Bloom last week, the third shutout of the year for the Kankakee defense. The Kays visit Thornton this week.

In Class 3A, Wilmington kept its No. 3 ranking after improving to 6-1 with a 28-0 win against Coal City. Only Byron, which is ranked first, and Princeton are ranked ahead of the Wildcats. Wilmington hosts Manteno on Friday.

Bradley-Bourbonnais (Class 7A) and Momence (Class 2A) each received votes this week after ranking 10th in their classes last week. The Boilermakers were defeated 41-17 by Lincoln-Way West, who entered the Class 7A poll itself at No. 8 this week. Momence was defeated 35-19 by Bismarck-Henning, which took the 10th spot in Class 2A.

<strong>Class 8A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Loyola (11) (7-0) 119 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (7-0) 109 2

3. Barrington (7-0) 94 4

4. Maine South (6-1) 81 5

5. Naperville Central (6-1) 55 6

6. York (6-1) 54 3

7. Huntley (6-1) 46 8

8. Palatine (5-2) 35 7

9. Glenbard West (5-2) 22 NR

10. Gurnee Warren (5-2) 19 9

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 15, Minooka 4, Joliet West 4, Stevenson 3.

<strong>Class 7A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12) (7-0) 120 1

2. Hersey (7-0) 100 2

3. Batavia (6-1) 89 3

4. Normal Community (7-0) 87 4

5. Edwardsville (7-0) 68 5

6. Quincy (7-0) 60 6

7. Hononegah (7-0) 46 9

8. Lincoln Way West (6-1) 21 NR

9. Maine West (7-0) 18 NR

10. Lincoln-Way Central (6-1) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 12, Chicago (St. Rita) 11, Prospect 5, Downers North 5, <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 1</strong>.

<strong>Class 6A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. East St. Louis (10) (5-2) 118 1

<strong>2. Kankakee (2) (7-0) 106 2</strong>

3. Washington (6-1) 94 3

4. Lake Zurich (6-1) 86 5

5. Normal West (6-1) 62 8

6. Cary-Grove (5-2) 52 6

7. Geneva (5-2) 50 4

8. Dunlap (6-1) 24 7

9. Belvidere North (5-2) 13 9

10. Crete-Monee (5-2) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Providence 8, Wauconda 8, Thornton Fractional North 7, Oak Park (Fenwick) 6, Champaign Centennial 4, Chatham Glenwood 4, Riverside-Brookfield 3, Lemont 2, Libertyville 2, Oak Lawn Richards 1.

<strong>Class 5A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (11) (7-0) 119 1

2. Sycamore (1) (7-0) 108 2

3. Carmel (6-1) 82 3

4. Chicago (Morgan Park) (6-1) 66 4

5. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6-1) 61 5

6. Glenbard South (7-0) 45 6

7. St. Francis Wheaton (5-2) 37 10

(tie) Morton (7-0) 37 9

9. Antioch (7-0) 34 7

10. Peoria (5-2) 26 8

Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 22, Mahomet-Seymour 10, Highland 7, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 3, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 3.

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Rochester (10) (7-0) 118 1

2. Morris (2) (7-0) 109 2

3. Murphysboro (7-0) 82 4

4. IC Catholic (5-2) 64 3

5. Richmond-Burton (6-1) 59 7

5. St. Laurence (6-1) 59 6

7. Rockford Boylan (6-1) 58 5

8. Dixon (7-0) 36 9

9. Wheaton Academy (6-1) 32 8

10. Mt. Zion (6-1) 18 T10

Others receiving votes: Carterville 7, Geneseo 5, Harrisburg 3, Breese Central 3, Rochelle 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Byron (12) (7-0) 120 1

2. Princeton (6-1) 94 2

<strong>3. Wilmington (6-1) 88 3</strong>

4. Roxana (7-0) 77 5

5. DuQuoin (7-0) 62 7

6. Montini (5-2) 52 4

7. St. Joseph-Ogden (6-1) 38 8

8. Greenville (7-0) 37 9

9. Williamsville (5-2) 31 6

10. Durand-Pecatonica (6-1) 19 NR

(tie) Mt. Carmel (6-1) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Stanford Olympia 16, Tolono Unity 4, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1, Sullivan 1, Chicago (Phillips) 1.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Maroa-Forsyth (12) (7-0) 120 1

2. Downs Tri-Valley (7-0) 100 2

3. Bloomington Central Catholic (7-0) 86 3

4. Seneca (7-0) 85 4

5. Knoxville (7-0) 66 5

6. Shelbyville (7-0) 58 6

7. Rockridge (6-1) 44 9

8. Johnston City (7-0) 37 7

9. Athens (6-1) 30 8

10. Bismarck-Henning (5-2) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 7, <strong>Momence 7</strong>, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 5, Farmington 4, Carmi White County 2, Woodstock Marian 1.

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Lena-Winslow (12) (7-0) 120 1

2. Camp Point Central (7-0) 94 3

3. Forreston (7-0) 93 2

4. Althoff Catholic (6-1) 77 6

5. Greenfield-Northwestern (7-0) 69 5

6. Stark County (7-0) 42 8

7. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (6-1) 37 7

8. Morrison (6-1) 31 4

9. Hope Academy (6-1) 25 T10

10. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (6-1) 24 9

(tie) Aurora Christian (6-1) 24 NR

Others receiving votes: LeRoy 11, Sesser (S.-Valier) 11, Fulton 2.