2-Minute Drill: Statements made

Each time I checked my phone for area score updates during commercial breaks of last Friday’s Game Night radio broadcast (catch us at Manteno at Wilmington this week on 105.5 WYKT and 106.5 WXNU), I was more stunned than I was the time before.

I could not believe how dominant Wilmington was proving to be in the Wildcats’ clash of Illinois Central Eight Conference titans at Coal City. The top two teams in the ICE, who each entered with five-game winning streaks and were playing some of the best small-to-mid-sized football in the state, met for their annual battle Friday night, but the Wildcats never allowed the often-competitive matchup to get close.

They scored three first-half touchdowns and held the Coalers and their heralded run-heavy offense to just four first-half yards on their way to a 28-0 win that saw them outgain their conference rivals by more than 300 yards, led by Kyle Farrell’s 151 yards and hat trick of touchdowns, holding the hosts to no first downs on the other side of the ball.

To win a game that way is one thing. To do it against one of, if not the most talented teams on their schedule is just mind-boggling, even for a program that’s now headed to its 27th consecutive postseason under head coach Jeff Reents and his trusty staff.

And the Wildcats weren’t the only area ‘Cats to make a statement in a marquee game. Milford-Cissna Park hit the 70s on the scoreboard for the second straight week in a 72-8 win over a South Beloit squad that won five of its first six games.

The Bearcats are 5-2 on the year and seem to be peaking on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Gavin Schunke only needed four pass attempts to throw three touchdowns, and then ran for another and caught a fifth touchdown for good measure. Caleb Clutteur has caught at least two touchdowns in every game but one while Taylor Neukomm has gone over 1,000 rushing yards for the second time in as many years.

And not only is the offense stepping up, but so is the defense. The eight points they allowed to South Beloit are tied for the second-lowest amount of points the team has let up since moving to the Illinois 8-Man Football Association in 2018 and the combined 28 points they’ve allowed in the past two weeks are tied for the lowest two-game stretch they’ve had since 2019.

There’s a real possibility these two teams meet again in the postseason, and it could be fairly late in the I8FA playoffs. And with the way they’re playing entering the final two weeks of the regular season, it might not matter much who the Bearcats end up facing come the last weekend of October, when the playoffs begin.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from Week 7:

<ul><li>(6A-2)Kankakee 46, Bloom 0</li><li>(7A-RV)Lincoln-Way West 41, (7A-10)Bradley-Bourbonnais 17</li><li>Chicago Christian 19, Bishop McNamara 12</li><li>(3A-3)Wilmington 28, (4A-10)Coal City 0</li><li>Manteno 21, Reed-Custer 20</li><li>Peotone 36, Streator 32</li><li>Herscher 42, Lisle 20</li><li>Bismarck-Henning 35, (2A-10)Momence 19</li><li>Central 14, Hoopeston 7</li><li>Iroquois West 37, Oakwood 20</li><li>Westville 55, Watseka 21</li><li>Milford-Cissna Park 72, South Beloit 8</li><li>St. Anne 63, Schlarman 16</li></ul>

<strong>Playoff update</strong>

After the seventh weekend of prep football, eight area teams find themselves in the playoffs if the season ended today. A week after sitting tightly on the Class 6A/7A bubble, Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-2) is trending towards the 7A side of that cutoff line but look to be securely in the postseason field, regardless of how their final two regular season games (at Stagg, vs. Lincoln-Way Central) shake out.

Kankakee pitched its third shutout of the year in a 46-0 win against Bloom and is not only the current top seed in Class 6A, but the only undefeated team in Class 6A. The Kays finish the regular season at Thornton this week before hosting rivals Crete-Monee for the regular season finale, with the 6-1 Warriors near the top of the 6A field as well.

Class 4A could end up featuring a pair of area ICE teams. Currently, Coal City (5-2) is sitting near the middle of the 32-team field and 4-3 Manteno is 25th in the field, with the third-highest amount of playoff points amongst 4-3 teams. While the Coalers are all but guaranteed a spot, the Panthers are almost as certain that they’ll need a big with either at Wilmington this week or in their regular season finale against the Coalers to get to 5-4 and stay in the field.

Another ICE team finds itself as the third-to-last team in the Class 3A playoff field, as Peotone and its 4-3 record is a current playoff qualifier. Lisle, the Blue Devils’ opponent in Peotone this week, may be in a down year with a 1-6 record, but Peotone head coach Apostolos “Tolly” Tsiamas knows the Lions always seem to give the Blue Devils fits. They’ll need to either fend off Lisle or win at Herscher in Week 9, although winning out would give them much better seeding.

The ICE finds itself at the top of the Class 2A field, as the Wildcats have clinched their 27th postseason trip in a row and are currently sixth in the 2A field. They’ll look to stay in the top quarter of the bracket with Manteno this week and a trip to Streator next week.

Momence is also secure in its postseason qualification at 6-1, but it remains a mystery as to which class the Vermilion Valley Conference leaders will compete in. With an enrollment number of 307 and a cutoff at 316, Momence is currently one of the biggest Class 1A schools and one of 18 teams in the 1A field with at least six wins. Wherever this group ends up, they’ll be eager to give head coach Wayne Walker his first playoff victory, and perhaps even more.

Here are the top individual passing, rushing and receiving performances from the area in Week 7:

PASSING

E. Kohl, BB 17-30, 233 yards, TD, 2 INTs; rushing TD

Castillo, Mom 20-34, 193 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Harrod, Man 7-15, 187 yards, 2 TDs

Schunke, MCP 4-4, 167 yards, 3 TDs, 71 rushing yards, rushing TD; 42-yard receiving TD

Podowicz, Cen 9-18, 132 yards; 24 rushing yards

RUSHING

Pfeifer, RC 283 yards, 2 TDs

Rodriguez, Peo 224 yards, 3 TDs

Rivera, Peo 166 yards, TD

Phillips, Kan 155 yards, 3 TDs

Farrell, Wil 151 yards, 3 TDs

RECEIVING

Allen, BB 132 yards, TD

Clutteur, MCP 117 yards, 2 TDs

Brazeau, Man 85 yards, 2 TDs

Miner, Cen 85 yards

Lane, Wat 70 yards, TD; 76 rushing yards

