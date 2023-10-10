ROUNDUP: Watskeka volleyball earns a straight-set win on Volley for the Cure night; Herscher drops to Pontiac

VOLLEYBALL

Watseka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0

Watseka claimed a 25-21, 25-18, straight-set win during the Volley for the Cure match against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to improve to 21-7 overall. Lauren Tegtmeyer led the Warriors with nine kills and two blocks. Brianna Denault added 14 digs and two aces. Christa Holohan contributed 15 assists and 10 digs. Haven Meyer chipped in five kills.

Pontiac 2, Herscher 1

Herscher fell to 13-12 overall with a 22-25, 25-17, 16-25, three-set defeat to Pontiac. Laney Rogers paced the Tigers with nine digs and five aces. Kennedi Huston recorded seven kills and seven assists. Izzie Mendell had seven kills and two blocks.

Local Hole-In-One (Sunday)

On Oct. 8th, Heather Gill of Kankakee recorded a hole-in-one on the 8th hole at Oak Springs Golf Course. She used a 6 iron to ace the shot. It was witnessed by Rick Oster and Shawn O’Brien.