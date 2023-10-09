ROUNDUP: GP's Boecker takes second at state golf; Beecher's boys finish eighth

BOYS GOLF

IHSA Class 1A State Tournament

Grant Park’s Trey Boecker fired a 145 between both rounds to help tie for second place with Quincy Notre Dame’s Beau Eftink and Harvest Christian’s Liam Lodding.

Beecher’s team placed eighth overall as a team at state with a team score of 657. Andrew Hering led the Bobcats with a total card of 159 to earn 25th place. Jack Hayhurst added a 163 and Peyton Serafin shot a 167. Brandon Moffitt contributed a 168. St. Anthony claimed the IHSA Class 1A state title with a first place team score of 622.

Bishop McNamara’s Eamon O’Brien recorded a 167 to earn a share of 51st place with four other golfers.

GIRLS GOLF

IHSA Class 1A State Tournament

Coal City’s Kylee Kennell missed the cut after carding a 104 on the first day of the tournament to end her season at state.

VOLLEYBALL

Paxton-Buckley-Loda Classic

Milford finished the tournament with a 2-2 record with wins over Lexington (25-20, 22-25, 15-13) and Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond (25-23, 22-25, 15-6) to earn second place. No individual stats were available for the Bearcats.

(Friday)

Bloom 5, Kankakee 3

No individual stats were available for the Kays, who played a home game on homecoming Friday for the first time in school history, the first half of a Bloom-Kankakee doubleheader that concluded with the two teams meeting in football.