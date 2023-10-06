VOLLEYBALL: Cissna Park tops Milford in rivalry matchup of conference unbeatens

MILFORD — There are high school rivalries, and then there’s the Milford and Cissna Park rivalry.

Separated by 14 miles and two turns, the neighboring schools co-op for some sports — football, softball and track and field — and meet one another on the court or field as Vermilion Valley Conference rivals in the others, including volleyball, where softball and track and field teammates find themselves on opposite sides of the net in one of the area’s most traditionally competitive rivalries.

The two teams met in Milford on Thursday night for the latest installation, a premium matchup in which the two teams entered play with a combined 40-6 record and unblemished records in the VVC.

And after taking control early in the first set and working their way back from an early second-set deficit, it was the Timberwolves (23-3, 9-0) who emerged victorious with a 2-0 (25-12, 27-25) win against the Bearcats (18-4, 7-1).

“With football, track, softball, there’s just a lot of girls [who] we know, girls we’ve played with in different sports,” Cissna Park senior Brooklyn Stadeli said. “It’s a fun matchup, but we wanted to beat them.

“We know the students in the other student section, everyone knows you. ... We want to win, definitely, but it’s just fun to come and play here.”

After a pregame ceremony that honored Milford assistant coach and cancer survivor Shawn Lane as a part of Breast Cancer Awareness night, the Timberwolves hit the ground running, scoring seven of the first eight points in the first set on their way to a 25-12 win.

Timberwolves head coach Josh Landon knew it would be key to start strong amidst the high emotions and intensity of the night, and also noted how well his team was able to consistently pass the ball and get it to the middle, where Sophie Duis was able to put away a handful of kills.

“We knew the crowd was going to be into it,” Landon said. “We were able to jump out 7-1, and that was big for us to jump out and keep that energy.

“... We passed better in the first set,” he added. “... We were able to control it and Ava [Morrical] was able to move the ball around that first set.”

The Bearcats were the ones who got out to a strong start in the second, leading by as many as seven points, before the Timberwolves etched away until tying things up at 20. The teams kept tied at 21 and 24 and 25, with the Timberwolves sealing the deal with an Addison Lucht kill for the 27-25 win.

“In the second set they definitely came out with more energy,” Stadeli said of the host Bearcats. “They started strong and that kind of scared us in the beginning, but when it started getting close, we definitely got more energy.

“The crowd can either help or hurt us, but at that point it was helping us, I think.”

It was the first rivalry matchup for first-year Milford coach Alex Strough, who had a vague understanding of the special volleyball three-way rivalry between Milford, Cissna Park and Watseka, as his dad, current Peotone athletic director and girls basketball and softball coach Steve Strough, is a Sheldon native and coached at both Watseka and Milford.

Although the match went the way of the Timberwolves, Strough loved the energy and environment that the two teams created.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the intensity of the matches between Milford, Cissna and Watseka,” Strough said. “These three teams just go at each other every year and to be a part of this and see the girls get super excited before the match, during the match, the back and forth, it was awesome.”

And for Strough and the rest of the people in the gym Thursday, perhaps nothing was more special than the opportunity to honor Lane as part of the school’s Breast Cancer Awareness night.

“Coach Lane has helped me a lot since I came into the program and started from the ground level, not knowing the girls and not knowing the people in a smaller community was hard and she really helped me in that regard,” Strough said. “She knew my dad when he was back here and kind of already knew me, so it was awesome to help honor her for all her dedication.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Lucht led the Timberwolves with six kills and seven digs. Duis added five kills and Stadeli had six digs. Morrical tallied 23 assists.

Anna McEwen had 11 kills for Milford and Emma McEwen recorded 10 digs. Hunter Mowrey had 10 assists and Lillie Harris notched three aces.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Milford will play in the P-B-L Classic at Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Saturday. Cissna Park will visit Schlarman at 7 p.m. Tuesday.