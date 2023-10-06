FOOTBALL: Wilmington shuts out Coal City in dominant fashion to take control of ICE

COAL CITY — Wilmington’s success on the gridiron has mostly been in part due to its ability to sustain lengthy touchdowns drives from its double wing offense, but on Friday night against No. 10 ranked (Class 4A) Coal City, it was the Wildcats’ defense that proved to be the real difference maker.

In a battle of 5-1 teams with undefeated records (4-0) in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, Wilmington’s front seven held the Coalers, who averaged 37.2 points per game entering Friday night, to only 19 yards of total offense and zero first downs throughout the entire game while Kyle Farrell and the Wilmington offense ran away with a 28-0 win.

“I think it started up front with our front seven,” Wildcats head coach Jeff Reents said. “We did a really good job with our D-line and linebackers, and we got Coal City into 2nd and 3rd-and-long situations and I thought that was key tonight.”

The main priority for Wilmington’s defense was to control junior running back Landin Benson, who came into Friday’s matchup tied for an area-best 16 rushing touchdowns and 863 yards, which ranked third in the area on the ground in terms of yardage. As good as Benson had been all season long, he was limited to only 23 rushing yards on seven carries, 20 of which came in the second half.

“Wilmington had a great defensive gameplan as always with [Jeff] Reents coaching them,” Coal City head coach Francis Loughran said. “I thought they flew to the football and were more physical than us.

“It was hard to get anything going on the ground, even with a running back as good as [Landin] Benson.”

On the flip side, the Wildcats rushing attack was as prominent as ever with junior halfback Farrell leading the way with a team-high 24 attempts for 177 yards and three scores, two of which came in the first half on a 3-yard run in the opening quarter and a 1-yard run in the second quarter that put his squad up 14-0 with 8:17 left in the first half.

“All credit to my offensive line,” Farrell said of his performance. “They blocked amazing tonight and created big holes.

“Credit to Coal City too, they played hard and they are a good team over there, but overall offensively I felt like we played really well.”

Wilmington’s offense was nearly unstoppable in the first half following its fumble on the game’s opening possession on the Coalers’ 18-yard line. Between the first and second quarters, the Wildcats totaled 12 1st downs and were 5-for-5 on 3rd-down conversion attempts, all of which helped them take a 21-0 lead into halftime after sophomore running back Ryan Kettman found a crease before going to distance for a 46-yard touchdown run with 6:31 left in the first half.

The final two quarters of play featured more ball control by the visiting squad after they forced Coal City into its fifth straight 3-and-out to open the second half. After the quick possession by the home team to start the third, Wilmington took its opening possession of the second half for a 10-play, 62-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Farrell, which turned out to be the final scoring drive of the game.

The 28-0 shutout victory helped the Class 3A No. 3 Wildcats take sole possession of the ICE over the Coalers by improving to 6-1 and 5-0 in conference play and clinched another playoff berth, their 27th in a row under Reents.

“I know it’s cliché, but it’s game by game,” Reents said. “I know, no doubt, this was a big one for us and it puts us in the driving seat for the conference, but we still have two more games coming up.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Farrell led the Wildcats with 151 yards and three scores on 24 attempts. Kettman added nine carries for 98 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown run. Jake Castle tallied 11 carries for 53 yards, which was 31 more rushing yards than teammate Braeden Anderson.

Benson paced the Coalers with 23 yards on seven rushing attempts.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Wilmington (6-1) will host Manteno (4-3) in more ICE action at 7 p.m. Friday while Coal City (5-2) will travel to Herscher (2-5) on the same date and time.