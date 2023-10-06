FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Kankakee clocks Bloom; Boilers stumble at Lincoln-Way West

Friday

(6A-2)Kankakee 46, Bloom 0

The Kays kept their undefeated record in tact at 7-0 and 5-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference after running for over 400 yards as a team Friday night and the defense pitched its third shutout of the year. Tony Phillips shouldered the load with three touchdowns and 155 yards on eight carries. Jakell Hill and Cedric Terrell III each tallied 86 yards and a touchdown. James “Dink” Stampley had 65 yards and two scores on six carries and added a 25-yard reception.

Kennyan Chandler had a pair of sacks as part of his team-high nine tackles. Kennarius Chandler had seven tackles and Elijah Faulkner had two sacks.

Kankakee (7-0) will travel to Thornton at 6 p.m. Friday.

(7A-RV)Lincoln-Way West 41, (7A-10)Bradley-Bourbonnais 17

The Boilermakers jumped out to an early 17-7 lead before the Warriors scored the final 34 points of the game. Ethan Kohl was 17-for-30 passing for 233 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, as well as a rushing touchdown.

Luke Allen accounted for 132 of those yards and a touchdown on seven catches. Marquise Aaron had six carries for 40 yards and caught three passes for 27 yards.

The Boilers (5-2) will visit Stagg at 6 p.m. Friday.

Manteno 21, Reed-Custer 20

Connor Harrod completed 7-of-15 pass attempts for 187 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Panthers to a one-point victory in Illinois Central Eight Conference action. Ashton Brazeau hauled in three catches for 85 yards and two scores, including a 73-yard touchdown reception. Niko Akiyama had 15 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. Porter Chandler grabbed two receptions for 59 yards, which was 22 more receiving yards than Aidan Dotson. Harrod also chipped in 13 rush attempts for 37 yards.

Rex Pfeifer totaled 33 rush attempts for 283 yards and two scores to help pace the Comet’s rushing attack. Travis Bohac had 11 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Manteno (4-3) will travel to Wilmington (6-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Reed-Custer (2-5) will host Streator at the same time and date.

Peotone 36, Streator 32

Jayden Rodriguez ran wild, totaling 33 carries for 224 yards and three scores to help lead the Blue Devils’ offense. Chase Rivera contributed 23 rushes for 166 yards and a touchdown.

Peotone (4-3) will host Lisle at 7 p.m. Friday.

Central 14, Hoopeston 7

Ethan Faulkner led the Comets with 54 yards and two touchdowns on 15 rushing attempts. Aidan Podowicz completed 9-of-18 passes for 132 yards while adding 11 carries for 24 yards. Maddex Miner hauled in six receptions for a team-high 85 receiving yards, including a 2-point conversion catch. Gavin McKee had two receptions for 43 yards.

Central (3-4) will travel to Iroquois West (3-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Iroquois West 37, Oakwood 20

Christian Gaytan led the Raiders with 34 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. CJ Perzee completed 4-of-7 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown, all to Dean Clendenen. Jose Alvarado (55 yards) Carlos Estrella (30 yards) each had interception returns for touchdowns.

Iroquois West (3-4) will host Central (3-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Westville 55, Watseka 21

DaVincci Lane totaled 14 carries for 76 yards and two catches for 70 yards and a touchdown to help pace the Warriors. Andrew Shoemaker tallied two rushing touchdowns to go along with 83 passing yards and a touchdown on 5-of-10 pass attempts. Aidan Morris had six rushes for 28 yards.

Watseka (1-6) will host Momence (6-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Herscher 42, Lisle 20

Mason Roberts led the Tigers with 110 yards and two touchdowns on 10 rushing attempts. Kenneth Royal added 112 yards and a score on 10 carries. Alec Draper contributed 20 yards and a touchdown on seven runs. Tanner Jones tallied 98 rushing yards on six attempts. Connor Massie totaled 46 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Colton Burger had a 2-yard rushing touchdown and Dylan Tobey had a 15-yard touchdown.

Herscher (2-5) will host Coal City (5-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Saturday

Bismarck-Henning 35, (2A-10)Momence 19

Momence fell behind 21-0 in the second quarter and couldn’t quite claw its way back on the road Saturday, falling to 6-1 on the season. Erick Castillo was 20-for-34 for 193 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Brogan Halpin (five catches, 41 yards), Jevon Sneed (four catches, 37 yards) and Eddie Ferreira (four catches, 33 yards) each caught touchdowns. Tyrelle Autman had a team-high 67 receiving yards on six catches and Terence Autman paced the backfield with 17 carries for 68 yards.

Momence (6-1) will visit Watseka at 7 p.m. Friday.

Milford-Cissna Park 72, South Beloit 8

The Bearcats went over the 70-point mark for the second time in as many weeks, improving to 5-2 with a win on the road against South Beloit (5-2).

Gavin Schunke completed all four of his pass attempts for 167 yards and three touchdowns to go along with four rushes for 71 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a 42-yard touchdown reception from Dierks Neukomm, who also ran for two touchdowns himself. Tyler Neukomm caught a 50-yard touchdown and ran for another touchdown and 134 yards on eight carries. Caleb Clutteur caught three balls for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Skylar Estay added 61 yards and a touchdown.

The Bearcats (5-2) will visit Biggsville West Central at 1 p.m. Saturday.