FOOTBALL: Irish hearts broken in crushing loss to Chicago Christian

KANKAKEE — For more than three quarters of Friday’s Chicagoland Christian Conference football game between Chicago Christian and host Bishop McNamara, points were at the ultimate premium, as the two teams traded dominant defensive showings and untimely penalties that led to just one Chicago Christian touchdown to be the only scoring nearly seven minutes into the fourth quarter.

But once Jaydon Wright broke a 12-quarter scoreless streak for McNamara to tie the game at 6 with just over five minutes left, the points started flying left and right, and by the time the dust settled the guests left town with a 19-12 win that left a knot in the stomach of the Fightin’ Irish.

In a battle of 3-3 teams looking to leverage their playoff hopes, the Knights improved to 4-3 and 2-3 in the CCC while the Irish fell to 3-4 (1-4).

“They’re a quality school and quality opponent; they have good kids and we knew it was going to be a physical battle,” Knights coach Dan Chiarito said. “... We’re a team that fights.

“We’re not a big number team, we have a lot of guys having to play out of position and things like that, and we’re just a really close group that’ll do anything for each other.”

Aside from a 10-play, 71-yard drive that Knights quarterback Christian Flutman capped off with a 2-yard touchdown run with just under two minutes left in the second quarter, neither team could find paydirt in the first half.

After back-to-back 51-0 losses to Aurora Christian and Wheaton Academy the past two weeks, the Irish gave their offense a new look Friday, predominantly employing a Wildcat formation that centered around Wright, Julius May and Dom Panozzo in the backfield, shifting around before one would take the snap as a quarterback and either run with it or hand the ball off and block.

They were able to churn out several chunk plays, but much like the first 15 or so minutes of the second half, negative plays, bad snaps and penalties forced all four first-half McNamara drives to end in a turnover on downs or a punt.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a ton, and I think we had so many penalties that were really bad on our part and need to get cleaned up,” Irish coach Bob Kelly said. “We found a way to have something going and backed ourselves up.

“Football is like any other sport, where the team that makes the least amount of mistakes will probably have an opportunity to win,” he added. “We made more mistakes compared to them making plays to beat us, that is for sure.”

Despite their consistency deficiency on offense, the McNamara defense kept the hosts in it, holding the Knights to just 138 yards of total offense, and even appeared to have tied the game when Liam McGrath picked up a botched snap that went 20 or so yards over the head of Flutman and took it 45 yards for a McNamara touchdown roughly midway through the third quarter.

But as McGrath made his way to celebrate with his teammates on the sideline, he turned to see the officials waving the touchdown off. Flutman dove for the fumbled snap, but mistimed his jump as the ball bounced up and down after the errant snap launched roughly a quarter of the field back. However, the officials ruled that while Flutman and the ball were both tumbling, there was a “split second,” per a member of the officiating crew, where he possessed the ball and his knee hit the ground, despite never appearing to grip the football.

Other than offering “a prayer to the good Lord above that the explanation is correct when I watch the film,” Kelly offered no comment on what looked to be a clear touchdown taken off the board.

The Irish defense again answered the call when Rocco Trevino picked Flutman off at the McNamara 5-yard line and was facemasked down, giving the Irish the ball at their own 20-yard line with 1:35 left in the third.

They finally did tie the game up when Wright’s touchdown capped off a 16-play, 80-yard drive that milked 8:28 of gametime, a drive that included a pair of 3rd-down conversions by May.

“I think it means a lot to our guys up front, Jaydon carrying the ball, multiple guys who made good plays around him,” Kelly said of the drive. “Dom played a huge role, Julius with the third-down conversions, then we tried to not overthink it and gave it to our horse.”

The Knights appeared to put things out of reach when Obadiah Goble returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards to make it a 13-6 game, especially after forcing the Irish into a 4th-and-14 from the McNamara 46-yard line.

But the Irish converted their second successful hook-and-ladder touchdown of the season, as Karter Krutsinger found Panozzo on a comeback route, before Panozzo timed a perfect pitch to Wright, who was already fully accelerated by the time he caught it and dashed 54 yards down for his second touchdown of the frame with 2:50 on the clock.

After a failed 2-point conversion and onside kick attempt that was recovered by the Knights, Austin Huizenga scored the fourth touchdown of the final five minutes of the game on a 40-yard scamper exactly one minute after Wright’s miraculous touchdown to cap off what went from a defensive battle to an intense finish in the blink of an eye.

“I’m as competitive as they come and want to win every single game, but this was a great high school football game,” Kelly said. “This is a game both sides are going to talk about for a long time, and if we can’t cherish the moment while we’re out here we shouldn’t be out here.

“We want to win and don’t put in the hard work not to win, but it’s important to live in the moment and try to have some fun with it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Wright tallied 65 rushing yards and a score on 17 carries and added three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. May had 13 carries for 46 yards. Panozzo had two catches for 16 yards and completed a pass for eight yards. Krutsinger went 6-for-11 passing for 75 yards and a touchdown.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish will head to Chicago to take on Hope Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. Sitting at 3-4, McNamara knows it needs an upset over an Eagles team that is 6-1 on the year and has wins over teams like Wheaton Academy and Marian Central Catholic, who combined for 91-0 wins over the Irish.

“We’re gonna play a team, where football isn’t a game where if A beats B and B beats C, then A beats C, but Hope is a team that has beat a couple teams that beat us pretty bad,” Kelly said. “It will say a lot about who we are, a lot about our fight, our personality, our mental and physical toughness.

“We’ll go grind it out on Friday night anywhere, and we’ll obviously gameplan to win, but it will say a lot about our guys.”