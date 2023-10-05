ROUNDUP: Kays extend volleyball win streak; McNamara downs Hope Academy

Wednesday

High school VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee 2, Grant Park 0

Kankakee claimed a 25-15, 25-20 straight-set win to extend its winning streak to 13 games. No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Elizabeth Voigt paced the Dragons with four digs, three assists, two blocks and one kill. Natalie Smiley chipped in two blocks and one kill. Alejandra Maldonado had 10 digs.

Bishop McNamara 2, Hope Academy 0

The Fightin’ Irish improved to 13-4 on the year and 4-2 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference with a 25-7, 25-12 sweep. Lillee Nugent did a bit of everything for McNamara, tallying a team-high eight kills, four aces and six digs. Mackenzie McCammon recorded a dozen assists and a pair of digs. Kate Dole had five kills and a dig. Kenna Brosseau added four kills and five digs, and Bella DeLuca tallied six digs.

Dwight 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1

G-SW suffered a 25-20, 17-25, 22-25 third-set tiebreaker defeat to Dwight. Maddie Olson paced the Panthers with four kills, three digs, two aces and one block. Eva Henderson contributed 19 digs, three kills and an ace. Ava Schultz had 19 assists, five digs and one ace.

BOYS SOCCER

Coal City 7, Streator 0

Coal City earned a shutout win against the Bulldogs on its senior night. Trey Buck and Timi Shabani each had two goals to collectively lead the Coalers. Keaton Stroner, Dane Noffsinger and Gavin Parks each had one goal apiece. Carter Nicholson earned his second shutout of the season with two saves.

Beecher 4, Peotone 1

Wences Baumgartner recorded two goals and an assist to help lead the Bobcats. Tyler Kramer added one goal and an assist. Nate Diachenko had one goal, and Jimmy Kypuros grabbed 10 saves.

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Crete-Monee 9, Grant Park 1

Sam Cordes paced the Dragons with a goal off an assist by Brayden Heldt. Roosevelt Leon made eight saves in the loss.

Thursday

BOYS SOCCER

Manteno 2, Providence Catholic 2

Manteno ended in a draw with Providence Catholic. Rio Arrigo and Joe Mallaney each recorded goals to help lead the Panthers. Logan Smith had multiple saves in net.

Georgetown Ridge-Farm 3, Watseka 2

Jason Moore and Narciso Solorzano each had one goal apiece to collectively pace the Warriors. Aaron Greene added one assist, and Drake Potter hauled in 19 saves.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Peotone 2, Streator 1

Peotone picked up a 20-25, 25-23, 26-24 third-set tiebreaker win against the Bulldogs. Allie Werner led the Blue Devils with 20 assists and six digs. Ella Stupegia added 16 digs and three assists. Ashley Veltman had seven kills, one block and an ace. Alexa Matichak chipped in five blocks and one block.

Watseka 2, Armstrong Potomac 0

Watseka improved to 20-7 with a 25-11, 25-16 two-set win. Lauren Tegtmeyer led the Warriors with eight kills, three aces and one block. Haven Meyer totaled 11 digs, which was one more dig than teammate Brianna Denault. Christa Holohan had 17 assists.

Grant Park 2, Southland College Prep 0

Grant Park earned a 25-12, 25-6 straight-set win on its senior night. Delaney Malkowski led the Dragons with 10 kills. Emily Voigt added five aces, five digs and five assists. Natalie Smiley contributed three kills, and Elizabeth Voigt had four kills.

Coal City 2, Wilmington 1

Coal City earned a come-from-behind third-set tiebreaker (21-25, 25-22, 25-21) victory against Wilmington. Emma Rodriguez led the Coalers with 14 kills, six digs and one block. Kenzie Henline added four kills, three aces, two digs and one block. Addison Hodgen tallied three digs and two kills.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.