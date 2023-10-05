CROSS COUNTRY: Herscher sweeps All-Area

KANKAKEE — When it comes to high school cross country racing, there are many different strategies individuals can use in order to compete at a higher level. Some student-athletes like to get out off the gun fast; others like to start slow, but one commonly used tactic is to pack run as a team.

Pack running is the ability for a team of a handful of racers to run in a tight pack together, all within around a 10-second pace of each other for as long as possible. It’s a strategy used in order to try and produce better results when it comes to team scoring.

That strategy of pack running was perfectly displayed at Kankakee Community College on Wednesday during the All-Area boys and girls cross country races that featured 10 area squads. Herscher ultimately went on to secure team wins in both 3-mile races despite not having a single boy or girl finish within the top two as individuals.

And it was thanks to their depth and ability to stay together.

“Pack running is something that our boys and girls teams have taken to,” Tigers head coach Rob Grosso said. “They’ve done a lot of that in their training, and I think both groups know that our ability to do that is what’s going to take us to where we want to go come the postseason.”

In the girls race, the Tigers went on to repeat as All-Area champions thanks to a tight pack run that found themselves earning six top-10 finishes, which allowed them to reclaim the throne with a first-place team score of 25 points, besting second-place finisher Bradley-Bourbonnais by 50 points.

“It’s pretty cool to repeat as the All-Area champions on the girls side,” Grosso said. “There’s so many meets where you’re an hour away or sometimes more than that, and so to do well at this race, where these kids have been racing against each other between various schools since sixth grade is cool. ... To repeat is really nice because it’s something that’s not easy to do.”

As for the boys race, Herscher perfectly executed another pack run, totaling four runners who claimed fifth to eighth place — Thomas Morgan (16:58.90), Jackson Kruse (17:08.80), Brayden Shepard (17:15.70), Matthew Benoit (17:23.60) — in addition to a 15th-place finish by Joshua Thorson (18:10.30) to help the Tigers edge the defending All-Area boys champions Bradley-Bourbonnais by the score of 36-44 for first place.

“A lot of those guys between us and BBCHS know each other fairly well and we only get to compete against Bradley-Bourbonnais twice a year,” Grosso said. “So, it’s something the kids can get up for and race against friends while competing.”

<strong>Bishop McNamara’s Martinez claims girls race in dominant fashion</strong>

Last year at All-Area, Bishop McNamara senior distance runner Evita Martinez had a shot to be crowned the individual champion before falling a tad behind at the end of the race, which left her to take third place in last year’s race at KCC.

Having learned from her mistakes of seemingly always starting off strong before running out of gas at the end of races, Martinez has worked all season on being able to pace herself at the start of races in order to finish strong.

The newly adopted strategy proved to be the difference for Martinez in this year’s race, as she went on to claim the All-Area individual championship in dominant fashion.

Martinez nearly outpaced Wilmington’s Brooklyn Flores (20:48.72) by a full minute during Wednesday’s race by finishing the All-Area race with a first-place time of 19 minutes and 50.25 seconds.

“Usually, I start my first mile off too fast and then die out,” Martinez said. “So, this year, I’ve been working on starting off slow and then picking up my pace after the first mile, and so that was my plan today.”

The newly found strategy allowed Martinez to claim her second All-Area individual win in her final season for the Fightin’ Irish after winning her first All-Area win during her freshman season.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Lanum picks up 1st-ever individual All-Area boys race win</strong>

Similar to Mac’s Martinez, Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Jeremiah Lanum also avenged last year’s All-Area defeat when he went on to claim his first All-Area individual boys race championship after taking second overall in last year’s race.

The longtime veteran did so in friendly fashion after he ran simultaneously throughout the race with teammate Alex Bonilla, who finished less than a second behind Lanum to take second overall after the two were clocked at 16:28.20 and 16:29s respectively.

“It felt really good because our coaches were thinking of sitting us out for this meet to prepare us more for conference and regionals,” Lanum said of his All-Area victory. “But I wanted to run this race because it’s a fun meet, and so to come out with a win during my senior year, this year means everything.”

Top Five Boys’ and Girls’ Team Scores BOYS 1. Herscher (36) 2. Bradley-Bourbonnais (44) 3. Manteno (61) 4. Kankakee (107) 5. Tri-Point (109) GIRLS 1. Herscher (25) 2. Bradley-Bourbonnais (75) 3. Bishop McNamara (76) 4. Manteno (93) 5. Beecher (98)

