ROUNDUP: Manteno boys soccer shuts out St. Anne; Herscher soccer, volleyball both win

BOYS SOCCER

Manteno 9, St. Anne 0

Manteno improved to 9-9-1 with a shutout win against St. Anne.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals or Panthers.

Herscher 6, Reed-Custer 1

James Holohan recorded a hat trick as well as one assist to help lead the Tigers to a victory on their senior night. Jaden Jaime and Charlie Benoit each had one goal. Luis Parra chipped in one goal and three assists. Daniel Osborn grabbed five saves in net.

Lucas Walsh paced the Comets with one goal. Josh Conger grabbed 13 saves.

Grant Park 2, Central 2 (SO)

Grant Park outscored Central 4-2 in a shootout to earn the win against the Comets. Brayden Heldt and Cole Overbeek each recorded regulation goals to lead the Dragons. Brayden Heldt, Blake Brown, Ryder Greenholt and Luis Maldonado each had goals in the shootout. Roosevelt Leon grabbed five saves in net.

No individual stats were available for Central.

Beecher 9, Momence 5

Wences Baumgartner led the Bobcats with a hat trick and three assists. Logan Wilkins added two goals and two assists. Nate Diachenko contributed one goal and an assist. Axel Avila, Tyler Kramer and Gavin Graham had one goal apiece. Gavin Smith chipped in one assist.

Watseka 1, Schlarman 0

Narciso Solorzano scored Watseka’s lone goal off an assist by Owen Avelar to help lead the Warriors to a shutout win. Goalkeeper Drake Potter hauled in 10 saves.

Wheaton Academy 9, Bishop McNamara 1

Carter Levesque paced the Fightin’ Irish with one goal. Juan Torres had eight saves.

Streator 2, Coal City 2 (SO)

Coal City fell to Streator in a shootout after both teams were tied through regulation. Gavin Parks and Dane Noffsinger each scored goals to help pace the Coalers. Dylan Fatlan contributed two assists, and Carter Nicholson grabbed 14 saves.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Herscher 2, Wilmington 0

Herscher handed Wilmington its first Illinois Central Eight Conference loss of the season with a 25-18, 25-23 two-set win to help earn its ninth straight win. Izzie Mendell led the Tigers with 11 digs, eight kills and seven assists. Kennedi Huston added 10 assists, five kills and five aces. Ayla Summers had nine digs and four kills. Lydia Schultz contributed four kills.

Lexi Liaromatis paced the Wildcats with 20 digs.

Kankakee 2, Grace Christian 0

Kankakee picked up a 25-10, 25-14 two-set win against Grace Christian to earn its 12th straight win and improve to 16-7 overall. No individual stats were available for the Kays.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Cissna Park 2, Oakwood 0

Cissna Park improved its record to 22-3 with a 25-16, 25-11 straight-set victory. Brooklyn Stadeli led the Timberwolves with nine digs and five aces. Addison Lucht added a team-high nine kills, which was three more kills than teammates Josie Neukomm and Sophie Duis. Ava Morrical had 25 assists.

Milford 2, Schlarman 0

Milford earned a 25-7, 25-14 two-set victory to improve to 18-3 overall. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with a team-high seven kills. Emma McEwen finished with six kills, and Kami Muehling had eight assists. Hunter Mowrey totaled seven assists, seven aces, six digs and five kills.

Coal City 2, Streator 0

Coal City claimed a 25-23, 25-22 two-set win by a combined five points. Emma Rodriguez led the Coalers with 14 digs, 11 kills and one ace. Aubrey Mellen added 11 setting assists, seven digs, four kills and an ace. Kayla Henline contributed 16 setting assists, seven digs, four kills and two aces.

Reed-Custer 2, Manteno 0

Reed-Custer bested Manteno in a third-set tiebreaker, winning 25-22, 11-25, 25-21. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Maddie Gesky paced the Panthers with 10 kills, two blocks and two aces. Kaylee Boudreau finished with 13 digs and two assists. Brynn Nikonchuk chipped in 11 digs, seven kills and five aces.

Westville 2, Watseka 0

Watseka suffered a 20-25, 23-25 straight-set defeat. Megan Martin and Ella Smith each had four kills to collectively pace the Warriors. Christa Holohan added 10 assists and Lauren Tegtmeyer had two blocks. Brianna Denault totaled 12 digs, which was two more digs than teammates Haven Meyer.

Lisle 2, Peotone 0

Peotone suffered a 22-25, 19-25 two-set loss to the Lions. Allie Werner paced the Blue Devils with 10 assists and two kills. Mia Connolley tallied 11 kills, and Ella Stupegia contributed five digs and two aces.

GIRLS TENNIS

Watseka 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2

Ava Swartz, Sarah Parsons, Marisa Clark and Rose Koester each earned singles victories to collectively lead the Warriors. Moriah Pueschell/Parsons, Reagan Anderson/Swartz and Annika Greene/Clark each had doubles wins.