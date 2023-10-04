GAME OF THE WEEK: Wilmington at Coal City

<strong>(3A-3)Wilmington (5-1) at (4A-10)Coal City (5-1)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Coalers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>RB/LB Landin Benson, DB Creide Skubic

<strong>Coalers on offense: </strong>Neither of these teams is going to be shy about looking to get its running games established from the jump, and few teams in Class 4A have a lead running back similar to Benson, who has gone more than 100 yards in each of the past five Coal City contests. And it's no coincidence the Coalers have won each of those games handily. Their stable of backs extends beyond Benson, with the likes of seniors Gavin Carpenter, Austin Davy and Buddy Widlowski all joining the fray behind an offensive line that didn't start the season with the most varsity experience but certainly has gained plenty through six weeks.

<strong>Coalers on defense: </strong>Sure as God made green apples, Coal City's defense is playing as stout and sound as can be. Ever since the season-opening 43-3 loss they picked up to Morris, the Coaler defense hasn't allowed more than a touchdown in its past five games. In fact, the defense has scored nearly as many points as it has allowed in the past five weeks with three defensive touchdowns of its own, including a pair of pick-six plays from Skubic in the secondary. When playing Wilmington and its effectively efficient and precise offense, assignment football is the key. Rather than trying to do too much and make plays out of their gaps, the best way to attack the Wildcats' double-wing is by manning your gap and waiting for the ball to come to you.

<strong>Wildcats</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>RB/LB Kyle Farrell, TE/LB Joey Cortese

<strong>Wildcats on offense: </strong>Just like the Coalers, the Wildcats won't be shy to hand the ball off and let their gashing ground game do what it does. It took Farrell just six carries to amass 125 yards and a touchdown in last week's 49-0 win against Herscher, and he surely will see at least twice as many touches this week. Just as soon as the Coalers begin to key on Farrell, expect other backs such as Jake Castle, Braeden Anderson and Hunter Osipavicius to get some totes, and the bootleg play-action with quarterback Cade McCubbin, who can run it or throw it, is always a threat as well. Not only can the Wildcats' ground game eat clock and sustain drives, it can rip runs for big plays, too.

<strong>Wildcats on defense: </strong>These two teams are so evenly matched on paper that they've both allowed 69 points on the season. Farrell has been the defensive leader for Wilmington as well, but there aren't many teams in the smaller four IHSA classes that have linebacker depth similar to the Wildcats. Cortese, Joe Allgood, Brandon Moran and several others allow some of those wingbacks who also play defense to get some snaps off while maintaining that high level of play. Expect plenty of Wildcats defensive attention on Benson and the backfield, but the Wildcats also know they'll have to stay relatively honest in the secondary to avoid a back-breaking gain through the air.

<strong>Pick: </strong>This meeting is always one of the area's best battles, and this year figures to be more of the same, likely the de facto ICE championship game. The Wildcats have won the last three meetings, but the home team has won four of the past five. <strong>Wilmington 28, Coal City 21</strong>

